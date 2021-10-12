KWSO Calendar for Wed., Oct. 13, 2021

In Warm Springs – Tribal Offices, Public Places, Stores, the Casino and Schools all require the wearing of face masks and social distancing of 6 feet. Please follow these protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

If you need a COVID-19 vaccination you can call to schedule at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Jefferson County Public Health offers COVID-19 vaccinations Mondays thru Fridays. No appointment is needed.

Senior Lunch is today for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On their menu is: Baked Salmon with Green Salad, Corn and Fruit.

Warm Springs K8 Cross Country is at Juniper Hills Park in Madras this afternoon

If you plan on attending college or a trade school in 2022 – you will need to complete a FAFSA application. The Madras High School Future Center is hosting a Financial Aid Night in the commons today at 5:30pm. If you can’t make it – you can also set up a one on one meeting by emailing s loza at 509J dot net (sloza@509j.net)

The “Healing Hearts with Good Medicine” event scheduled for this Friday thru Sunday, in Warm Springs, has been postponed. A rescheduled date for this introduction to Holistic Wellness involving horses, will be announced soon.

Fences for FIDO and the Fido Pet Food Bank provides Warm Springs families in need of supplemental assistance with a Monthly Pet Food service. You must sign up in advance for distribution on the 2nd Saturday of each month. Text 503-869-0422 or email Pet Food Bank at Fences for Fido dot ORG. petfoodbank@fencesforfido.org

Warm Springs Wellness is offering folks opportunity to work toward beating diabetes with weekly classes at the Old Elementary School Gym. Senior Volleyball is Monday at 10am with Senior Fitness Class Tuesday thru Friday at 10. Small Group Fitness is 2-3 Monday thru Friday. Youth Fitness is Monday, Wednesday & Friday afternoons from 3-5. If you have any questions, call 541-777-2770.

The Jefferson County School District 509J has announced two public meetings for the community to discuss the evaluation of current programs and plans for future educational programs. There is a meeting on Wednesday October 27th at 5:30pm at the Warm Springs K8 and another on Thursday October 28th at 5:30 at Madras High School. This is an annual effort to engage with the community.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (assists low-income households with heating and cooling energy costs, bill payment assistance, energy crisis assistance, weatherization and energy-related home repairs. To learn more about if you qualify including funding for repairs to heat pumps, furnaces, wood stoves, heaters or HVAC systems,– call 541-553-2590. https://wsnews.org/2021/09/low-income-home-energy-assistance/