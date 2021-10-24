KWSO Calendar for Mon, Oct. 25, 2021

In Warm Springs – Tribal Offices, Public Places, Stores, the Casino and Schools all require the wearing of face masks and social distancing of 6 feet. Please follow these protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19. If you need a COVID-19 vaccination you can call to schedule at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Jefferson County Public Health offers COVID-19 vaccinations Mondays thru Fridays. No appointment is needed. The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs are offering incentives to Tribal Members and Employees for getting the COVID-19 Vaccine. You would need to have at least one COVID-19 shot by November 5th to be eligible. You can learn more at kwso.org.

It’s late start Monday for Jefferson County 509-J schools. The Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy hours are 8:45am to 3:55pm except on Late Start Mondays when school begins at 10:15 with doors opening at 9:55.

Warm Springs Economic Development reminds community members that today is drinking water fill up day at their Hydropanel facility in the industrial park. You can fill drinking water containers from 8 to 5.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session today. They will be hearing updates from the local COVID-19 response team and from AKANA and the Branch of Public Utilities.

Senior Lunch is today for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On their menu is: Chicken Sheppard’s Pie with Bread and Fruit.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (assists low-income households with heating and cooling energy costs and energy-related home repairs. To learn more about if you qualify including funding for repairs to heat pumps, furnaces, wood stoves, heaters or HVAC systems,– call 541-553-2590. https://wsnews.org/2021/09/low-income-home-energy-assistance/

In addition to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is also now flu season. You can avoid getting the flu bug by being vaccinated. Warm Springs IHS is offering flu shots on weekday mornings (except Wednesdays) 8:30 to 11:30 and afternoons 1:30-3:30.

Warm Springs Fire Management is doing fall burning. You can call 541-553-8301 if you have any questions.

The Jefferson County School District 509J has two public meetings, this week, for the community to discuss the evaluation of current programs and plans for future educational programs. There is a meeting Wednesday at 5:30pm at the Warm Springs K8 and another one Thursday at 5:30 at Madras High School. This is an annual effort to engage with the community.

The Warm Springs Trick or Treat “Maskerade” Parade will be Saturday October 30th from 1-4pm at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy Track. Families can stop at booths set up around the track for treats. Wear a mask – not just a Halloween Mask and maintain social distance.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is seeking organizations or individuals to set up on Halloween at the revamped basketball court grand opening. If you are interested in giving out treats at the event – contact Mallory at the Community Action Team for the LINK to sign up. The event will feature free food, music, a basketball shootout and treats for Halloween. Things get underway at noon and everyone is welcome!