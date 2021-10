Healing Hearts with Good Medicine is a 3 day opportunity to work on Holistic Wellness involving horses. Developing Growth and Healing through Equine Therapy will be the focus with guest speakers and an Elder Panel. The event will be held outside the Behavioral Health Center in the Old Girls Dorm starting at 3pm on Friday October 15th and beginning at 8:30am on both Saturday and Sunday the 16th and 17th.

You can see the flyer HERE