For October, as we gear up for making sure we have fish stored away for the winter months, Warm Springs OSU Extension shares their articles about how to Can Seafood as well as how to Smoke Fish at some safely.

For a frea fall fruit – think about Pears! Fiber in pears promotes good digestion and helps maintain a healthy heart. Ripen pears at room temperature. Oress gently near the stem. If the nexk feels soft, the pear is ready to eat. Once pears are ripe, use within 3 to 5 days or refridgerate to keep them longer.

Here are some great recipes that use pears: