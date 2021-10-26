Urgent News Release 10/26/21

URGENT NEWS RELEASE
The Warm Springs Public Utilities General Manager Office was broken into at approximately 5:45 AM Tuesday Morning October 26th, 2021. Suspects drove through the locked gate and caused severe damage to the property. Among the things Stolen:
- 2010, 1 ton flatbed dually truck 4×4, white in color with V108 sticker on the front grill, License plate: E248692, Vin: 1FDWX3HY5AEA90330
- Cordless tools
- Pipe locating equipment
- Keys to other vehicles
- Video Recorder for the security system
Anyone with information of these stolen items is urged to contact the Warm Springs Police Department.
541-553-1171.