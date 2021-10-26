Local News

Urgent News Release 10/26/21

Posted on by duncan.brunoe@wstribes.org

URGENT NEWS RELEASE

 

The Warm Springs Public Utilities General Manager Office was broken into at approximately 5:45 AM Tuesday Morning October 26th, 2021. Suspects drove through the locked gate and caused severe damage to the property. Among the things Stolen:

  • 2010, 1 ton flatbed dually truck 4×4, white in color with V108 sticker on the front grill, License plate: E248692, Vin: 1FDWX3HY5AEA90330
  • Cordless tools
  • Pipe locating equipment
  • Keys to other vehicles
  • Video Recorder for the security system

 

Anyone with information of these stolen items is urged to contact the Warm Springs Police Department.

541-553-1171.

