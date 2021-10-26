Urgent News Release 10/26/21

URGENT NEWS RELEASE

The Warm Springs Public Utilities General Manager Office was broken into at approximately 5:45 AM Tuesday Morning October 26th, 2021. Suspects drove through the locked gate and caused severe damage to the property. Among the things Stolen:

2010, 1 ton flatbed dually truck 4×4, white in color with V108 sticker on the front grill, License plate: E248692, Vin: 1FDWX3HY5AEA90330

Cordless tools

Pipe locating equipment

Keys to other vehicles

Video Recorder for the security system

Anyone with information of these stolen items is urged to contact the Warm Springs Police Department.