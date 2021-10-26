KWSO Community Calendar for Wed., Oct. 27, 2021

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Branch of Public Utilities has issued a boil water notice for ALL water consumption users North of Shitike creek. This area includes water users in Miller Heights & the Campus Area. A water main has been damaged and will require time to repair. This means users in this area need to bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for 3 minutes, and cool before using. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice.

This cause of this issue was that WS construction had hit a water main and will require time to make the required repairs.

Boil water Notice will remain into effect until samples and review by EPA which may take up to 1-2 weeks.

Warm Springs is hosting the annual November Fitness Challenge and registration is open through November 5th. There will be 5 person teams. The kick off event is a Poker Walk on November 1st. Learn more online at KWSO dot org. https://kwso.org/2021/10/2021-november-fitness-challenge/

Warm Springs Housing is starting the process of recruiting wood cutters to cut and deliver wood to eligible clients. To learn more you can stop by Housing. We have more information posts on KWSO dot ORG https://kwso.org/2021/10/wsha-seeking-wood-cutters/

All are welcome to participate in a virtual conversation about the future of aging in Madras and Jefferson County. The meeting is this Thursday from 6-8pm. You can register by calling 503-408-4752. Or if you want to sign up via email or online – check out KWSO dot ORG. (admin@ageplus.org) (https://ageplus.org/register).

Warm Springs ECE is requesting participation and donations from the community for the Annual Lil’ Pumpkins Parade this Friday at 10am in the A Pod Parking Lot. They are seeking donations of pre-packaged healthy snacks (no peanuts products), non-food treats, decorations, gently used costumes for young children and volunteers