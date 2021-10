The Warm Springs Community Action Team invites the community to the opening of the new and improved campus basketball court Sunday October 31st.

There will be free food, music, a basketball shootout and treats for Halloween. Things get underway at noon.

Any organizations or individuals interested in setting up at the grand opening to help give out treats can contact contact Mallory at the Community Action Team. Here is the LINK to sign up.

WSCAT Basketball Court Opening Flyer