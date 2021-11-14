KWSO Calendar for Mon., Nov. 15, 2021

The CTWS ARPA COVID relief checks will be distributed at the Community Center, tomorrow, 11/15/21, 8am-7pm.

Everyone must follow all COVID-19 precautions including wearing a face mask and maintaining distance of 6 feet from others.

Enter the Community Center in front through the door on the right by the weight room. You will exit the other door near the office.

You will need ID to receive your check.

Out of town checks will be mailed tomorrow.

Any local checks not picked up at the Community Center tomorrow by 7pm, will be mailed.

It’s late start Monday for Jefferson County 509-J schools. The Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy starts class today at 10:15.

It’s Native Spirit Week at the Warm Springs K8. Today is Eagle Day. Wear your WSK8 Eagle shirt OR anything with an Eagle or Native Design on it. Tomorrow is Ribbon Day, Wednesday is Bead Day, Thursday is Rock Your Mocs Day, and Friday is School Colors Day.

There is a book fair this week at the K8. Students are able to attend at scheduled times during the school day and parents can check out the book fair during parent conferences on Tuesday and Thursday.

Warm Springs Head Start is closed today but Day Care is open (except for the classrooms that are closed due to COVID protocol). It is also Spirit Week at ECE. Tomorrow is “Proud in Native Print” day. Wednesday is “Beaded Bling” day. Thursday is “Regalia” Day. Friday everyone is asked to “Rock Your Mocs!” ECE’s Picture Days, schedule for this week – have been cancelled.

Warm Springs Economic Development reminds community members that today is drinking water fill up day at their Hydropanel facility in the industrial park. You can fill drinking water containers from 8 to 5.

Warm Springs Tribal Credit will be cashing checks today. To cash a check you must have a valid ID & you must be the person named on the check. Check cashing fees will be charged unless you are paying on a loan.

Tribal Council is in session today. On their agenda are updates from the BIA, Office of Special Trustee, IHS and the local COVID response team. There will also be an update on the Water Treatment Plan and a Tribal Attorney Update.

Senior Lunch is today for pick up or delivery at the Greeley Heights Community Center. Sausage Lentil soup with dinner rolls and fruit is on today’s menu.

Today’s November Fitness Challenge bonus activity today is the 20 squat challenge.

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting a “Christmas Spirit” Out Door Market tomorrow from 10am – 4pm. That will take place on the front lawn in the Community Center Courtyard.

The Northwest Portland Area Indian Health Board, We R Native and Healthy Native Youth are inviting parents, health advocates and community members to a one hour virtual session to ask questions and get answers from medical and public health experts about COVID-19 vaccines for children. This virtual event is tomorrow at noon. (To Join Click on this Zoom link at the time of the session: https://echo.zoom.us/j/91076766193?pwd=bWUyaU5ia2xEZTZ2dUlGWW1JQXRudz09#success.

It’s open enrollment now thru November 30th for Tribal Government and Enterprise Employees for insurance benefits. The entire process is online this year. You should have gotten an email on November 8th. This is your chance to sign up for Health Coverage, Supplemental Insurance Coverage, Flexible Spending Account and your 401-K Retirement. Check your email for details about how you need to log in – online. If you have questions, call 541-553-3262.

Library hours at the Warm Springs Family Resource Center are limited due to COVID-19. The Library is open 9am – 3pm and there are safety protocols in place including appropriate distancing. Appointments are encouraged by calling 541-553-1078.

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and maintaining distance from others. Vaccinations are the key to bringing an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center – you can call to schedule a 1st or 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine, get on the list for a Booster shot and/or get your child 5-11 years old an appointment for vaccination. Call 541-553-2131.