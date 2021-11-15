KWSO News for Mon., Nov. 15, 2021

The CTWS ARPA COVID relief checks will be distributed at the Community Center, today 8am-7pm.

Everyone must follow all COVID-19 precautions including wearing a face mask and maintaining distance of 6 feet from others.

Enter the Community Center in front through the door on the right by the weight room. You will exit the other door near the office.

You will need ID to receive your check.

Out of town checks will be mailed today.

Any local checks not picked up at the Community Center today by 7pm, will be mailed.

Two Native American tribes have failed again in their bid to persuade a federal judge in Nevada that a lithium mine planned near the Oregon line is on sacred lands where their ancestors were massacred in 1865. U.S. District Judge Miranda Du ruled this week that additional historical accounts the tribes submitted still fall short of evidence needed to temporarily block digging. She refused a request by the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony and the Oregon-based Burns Paiute Tribe to reconsider her earlier ruling denying their bid to block an archaeological survey. Nevada Lithium Corp.’s construction is scheduled to begin next year about 230 miles northeast of Reno.

The 2021 White House Tribal Nations Summit is taking place virtually today and tomorrow. It provides the opportunity for tribal leaders to sit down with President Joe Biden and senior members of his executive office. A new report by the Harvard Project on American Indian Economic Development says some federal pandemic money was not delivered to all tribes fairly. At the world climate conference, Indigenous people from all over the globe are continuing to make their voices heard, even if it’s by protest.

The U.S. Coast Guard and local authorities used two helicopters and a rescue swimmer to remove 20 people and three dogs from rising waters at an RV park on the Oregon Coast on Friday as heavy rains in the Pacific Northwest caused rivers and creeks to overflow their banks. The Coast Guard said on Twitter that about 30 people chose to stay put at the RV Park about 90 miles southwest of Portland. Flood warnings were in place Friday in western Washington and Oregon as heavy rains caused landslides, road closures and flooding in the Pacific Northwest.

Oregon regulators are set to vote on a requirement to start shifting medium and heavy-duty trucks to electric power. The Oregon Environmental Quality Commission is considering two proposed rules. One would reduce transportation-related greenhouse gas emissions. The second would require commercial truck and bus manufacturers to sell a certain percentage of zero-emission vehicles in Oregon, starting with the 2025 model year. DEQ’s Rachel Sakata [[suh-KAH-tuh]] says transportation accounts for 40 percent of statewide greenhouse gas emissions — and trucks are the fastest growing sources of this pollution. “While heavy duty trucks and buses which are usually filled by diesel, only account for 4 % of vehicles on the road nationally, they’re responsible for 23% of greenhouse gas emissions in Oregon.” The Environmental Quality Commission is set to vote Wednesday on the two rules.

In Sports: Saturday College Football had the 3rd ranked Oregon Ducks hosting the Cougars of Washington State. The Ducks are trying to finish out their regular season strong and on Saturday they got a win over the Cougars 38-24. As they try to finish their season with wins over Utah and Oregon State to win the PAC-12 North and possibly the PAC-12 Championship, their push for a College Football Playoff berth relies on them winning out and winning the PAC-12. The Oregon State Beavers will have something to say about that as they are the final regular season game for the Ducks and are in their own pursuit of winning the PAC-12 as they currently are in 3rd place behind the Cougars and the Ducks. The Beavers are coming off of a win over Stanford 35-14 and will face Arizona State before they meet the Ducks.