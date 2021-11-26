KWSOI News for Fri., Nov. 26, 2021

Tuesday (11/30/21) there is a Youth Vaccination Clinic at the Health & Wellness Center from 3-7pm. This is for youth age 5 and up. Dr Thomas Weiser is an IHS epidemiologist in Portland. He says they are recommending that children get the vaccination. There are risks for kids 5-11 if they get COVID-19, and the vaccination works in protecting others in the community that children come in contact with, as well. They are hoping to increase the number of younger children vaccinated with the Tuesday clinic and have an added incentive. For all vaccinated youth 5 and older – they will have their name entered into a drawing for As of Wednesday morning – 81 Pfizer vaccinations have been given to 5-11 year olds. You can make an appointment for the Tuesday Youth Clinic by calling 541-553-2131.

An Oregon-born gray wolf that thrilled biologists as it journeyed far south into California was found dead after apparently being struck by a vehicle. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife says a truck driver reported spotting the carcass Nov. 10 near the town of Lebec, 75 miles northwest of Los Angeles. A radio tracking collar identified it as wolf OR93. A necropsy found injuries consistent with a vehicle strike. OR93 was born to the White River pack in northern Oregon in 2019 and entered California early this year. Gray wolves are listed as endangered in California. The department said the last wolf documented that far south was captured in 1922.

A federal appeals court on Wednesday (11/24/21) dismissed a long-running case over a sacred tribal site. Correspondent Courtney Flatt explains that in 2008, tribal leaders from the Yakama Nation and the Grand Ronde [rond] tribes sued highway officials after the tribal leaders said a safety project near Mount Hood destroyed a small sacred site, including a stone altar, medicinal plants, and burial grounds. Highway officials wanted a center turn lane on U-S Highway 26 in Oregon after multiple highway accidents. Tribal leaders say the project also bulldozed over the sacred area. The tribal leaders wanted the site returned to much of its original state. The appellate court judges say the federal government does not have the authority to fix the sacred site. That would fall to the state, which is no longer involved. Therefore, the judges dismissed the case. Attorneys for the tribal members say they are reviewing options to appeal the decision.

New congressional districts passed by Oregon Democrats this year have survived a legal challenge. Dirk VanderHart reports that a panel of state judges ruled Wednesday (11/24/21) that Republicans had offered no proof of illegal gerrymandering. The lawsuit argued Democrats shamelessly drew the new congressional plan in their own interests. Republicans said they did so by splitting up ultra liberal Portland voters into four districts, where they could drown out more conservative voices. But the judicial panel tasked with hearing the challenge disagreed. Judges found no compelling evidence Democrats had taken partisan politics into account when drawing maps. Instead, they said, evidence showed the majority party used proper criteria such as connecting communities of interest, and abiding by geographic and political boundaries. Under the plan, four of the state’s six congressional districts are expected to favor Democrats. One seat is safe for Republicans, and a sixth is theoretically a tossup. Republicans can appeal to the state Supreme Court. For Warm Springs – we are in Congressional District 2 and remain in that district although some of the district boundaries have changed. District 5 now includes part of Deschutes County including Bend… and crosses the Cascades to include Linn, Marion and parts of Clackamas counties.

