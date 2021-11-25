KWSO Calendar for Fri., Nov. 26, 2021

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and maintaining distance from others. Vaccinations are the key to bringing an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. You can call the clinic anytime to schedule your initial or second dose, your booster shot or your child’s vaccination – at 541-553-2131. Tuesday there is a Youth Vaccination Clinic at the Health & Wellness Center from 3-7pm. This is for youth age 5 and up. Call for an appointment. All vaccinated youth will be entered into a drawing for incentive prizes.

The Warm Springs Indian Health Services Clinic is open today. Tribal Offices are closed until Monday. There is no Senior Lunch today. Three Warriors Market in Simnasho will be open today 8am – 6pm.

It’s open enrollment for Tribal Government and Enterprise Employees for insurance benefits. The entire process is online this year. You should have gotten an email on November 8th. This is your chance to sign up for Health Coverage, Supplemental Insurance Coverage, Flexible Spending Account and your 401-K Retirement. You must sign up or complete any changes by Tuesday next week, November 30th. Call 541-553-3262 if you need help.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available by phone for any questions or needs you have about domestic violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse. Call 541-553-2293. If you have an emergency situation – call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 or 911.

Madras High School Parent Conferences are coming up next Tuesday November 30th from 4-7 at the high school and also Thursday December 2nd, 4:30-6:30 at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy.

The Madras High School Native Student Union is meeting in December. Next Wednesday December 1st they will meet at 3:20 in Mr. Jones Classroom

It is Bull Elk season on the Warm Springs Reservation now thru November 28th. The season is for bull elk with a visible antler. One tag per lead hunter or head of household with a limit of only on bull elk. Hunters are required to report hunt results. And please remember to be safe on your hunts with others out in the woods doing activities like fire wood cutting.

