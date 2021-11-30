KWSO News for Tue., Nov. 30, 2021

83 youth ages 5-11 have gotten their first dose of vaccine in Warm Springs as of yesterday.

Today is the youth vaccination clinic for 5 to 17 year olds. That is this afternoon from 4-7pm at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center. You do need to get an appointment by calling 541-553-2131. Children with their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine by Thursday afternoon will be entered into a drawing for incentive prizes like scooters, TVs, gaming systems, tablets, headphones and more. Make sure you complete a form after getting vaccinated to be entered into the drawing which is being sponsored by the Warm Springs Health & Human Services Branch. If your child was already vaccinated – you can send proof of vaccination to jillisa.suppah@wstribes.org. Drawings will be this Friday.

There will be COVID-19 vaccines offered to anyone 5 or older today at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond. The vaccine clinic will be open through Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. It is suggested that unvaccinated families can ttend together. Pfizer, Pfizer pediatric, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. Third and booster doses will also be available to eligible individuals. No appointment or insurance is needed.

Warm Springs Social Service is offering food dehydrators or pressure canners to community members as part of their “Project: Labor of Love” which is about food sovereignty and security. Tomorrow starting at 10am in the parking lot at the Family Resource Center, you can stop by and either: Tell a Hunting Story, Take a Survey, or Share a Recipe. In return you can choose a new food dehydrator or pressure canner. COVID-19 precautions will be in place so please wear a facemask. FLYER

More and more people are braving malls and other marketplaces for holiday shopping. But [as KLCC’s Brian Bull reports,] authorities warn that theft is also likely to increase. It’s not uncommon to make repeat trips to your vehicle while shopping, especially if you’ve an armful of presents. But Jananina Rager [juh-NEE-nah RAY-guhr] of the Eugene Police Department says you might be watched by crooks, eager to break into your car. Janina Rager: “If it absolutely comes to where you have to put things in your car, I would recommend: put the stuff in your car, get in your car, drive somewhere in the parking lot so it looks like you’re just arriving so that people aren’t seeing you put that stuff in and then walking away.” Rager also warns against leaving your garage door opener in plain sight, which can lead to another heist…at home. Janina Rager: “They’ll break out the window, get the garage door opener…guess what else is in your car? Your registration with your address, now they’ve just given them access to know that you’re not home because you’re out shopping, and that gives them to go spend time themselves shopping at your house.” Stolen documentation can also lead to identity theft and fraud committed in your name. [I’m Brian Bull reporting in Eugene.]

Native Musician Joanne Shenandoah walked on last week in Arizona. A member of the Wolf Clan of the Oneida Nation, of the Haudenosaunee Six Nations Iroquois Confederacy, Joanne Shenandoah was the most critically acclaimed and honored Native American singer since her debut recording in 1989. She went on to record a total of 15 albums with numerous more collaborations. She has won a multitude of awards, including 14 Native American Music Awards, the most ever awarded to a singular artist, and a GRAMMY for her contribution on Sacred Ground: A Tribute to Mother Earth. She was inducted into the Syracuse Area Hall of Fame, and received an Honorary Doctorate of Music from Syracuse University in 2002. She was also an original board member of the Hiawatha Institute for Indigenous Knowledge, which operates in partnership with Syracuse University. Shenandoah was 64. https://www.npr.org/2021/11/27/1059526800/musician-joanne-shenandoah-a-powerful-voice-for-native-culture-dies-at-64