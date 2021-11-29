KWSO Calendar for Tue., Nov. 30, 2021

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and maintaining distance from others. Vaccinations are the key to bringing an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. Call the clinic during business hours to schedule an appointment at 541-553-2131.

You can call that number for the Youth Vaccination Clinic this afternoon from 3 to 7pm at the Health & Wellness Center. This is for youth age 5 and up. All youth 5-17 who have their first shot by Thursday afternoon will be eligible to enter a raffle for incentive prizes. Make sure your youth competes a form for that drawing.

Today is the deadline for Tribal and Enterprise Employees for open enrollment for insurance benefits. The entire process is online this year. You should have gotten an email on November 8th. If you have questions, call 541-553-3262.

COCC is holding a drop in session to help you learn if you are eligible for STEP financial assistance. This is for SNAP eligible students to help overcome financial barriers to education. Bring your COCC Student ID and stop in at the COCC Redmond Campus this Wednesday morning from 9-11am or Friday between 10am until noon in Bend. For more information call 5412-318-3798.

Warm Springs K8 Boys Basketball play today. Eagles “A” Teams play at JCMS at 4 while the Eagles “B” Teams host Sisters at 4.

On Track OHSU’s Gordon Scott is at the Madras High School Future’s Center every Wednesday to connect with students on college and career plans. Madras High’s Future’s Center offers students information about making plans for life after high school graduation.

The Madras High School Native Student Union is meeting tomorrow afternoon at 3:20 in Mr. Jones Classroom.

The Madras White Buffalo Basketball Teams kick off their preseason tomorrow with the Girls tipping off against Ridgeview at 5 and the Boys following that game at 7. If you can’t make it over to the high school for the game you can listen live here on 91.9 FM.

Papalaxsimisha is giving Gingerbread House kits this Wednesday at 7pm at the Seekseequa Fire Hall. Gingerbread Kits will also be given out this Friday – at 9:30am at the Warm Springs Community Center and 5:30-7:30pm at the Simnasho Longhouse. It’s First Come, First Served. Please wear a mask and follow COVID-19 Safety Protocols. Get your Ginergerbread House Kit for a fun activity for the whole family this holiday season! There will be a virtual gingerbread house contest too from December 4th until the 17th.

Warm Springs Recreation has planned COVID safe holiday activities for the community. This Wednesday – it’s the annual Christmas Tree Lighting in front of the Community Center. This Friday is the Holiday Outdoor Market in the front yard of the Community Center. Next Thursday December 9th it’s the Car Lights Parade at 6pm starting on campus and finishing up at the Warm Springs Community Center.

The Warm Springs Community Pet Food Bank will provide free pet food on the second Saturday of each month. The next opening is on December 11 between 10 and noon. You can reserve your pet food by calling or texting (503)319-9838 or email Pet Food Bank at Fences for Fido dot ORG petfoodbank@fencesforfido.org

