A Central Oregon Flea Market will be set up this Sunday at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Madras from 8:30-4:30.

Admission is $2 or $1 with a donation of canned foods for the local food bank.

Kids 11 and under are free.

There are 4 tables left to set up. If you are an interested vendor – call 541-903-5849. You can learn more at central Oregon flea market dot com. They will also be set up at the Crook County Fairgrounds on November 21st.