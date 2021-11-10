KWSO Calendar for Thu., Nov. 11, 2021

Today is Veteran’s Day – it is a Tribal, State and Federal Holiday and there is no school.

Warm Springs Sanitation will be picking up the Thursday trash route on Friday. This affects County Line Rd, Sidwalter, Simnasho, Schoolie Flats, Charley Canyon and the Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets. Trash pick up tomorrow may run behind schedule but will get done.

KWSO has special programming today featuring local veterans. You can tune in from 11am – 4pm and then again this evening from 7 til midnight. We will have a Veteran’s Day edition of Talking Drum today at 6pm. Thank you Veterans!

3 Warriors store hours for Veterans Day will be 10am – 4pm.

American Legion and Auxiliary is hosting a parade in Warm Springs today at noon with line up at 11 on campus.

In Madras there is a Veterans Day Suicide Prevention and Awareness Concert at 3pm at the Veterans Healing Memorial at the Jefferson County Community Center.

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and maintaining distance from others.

There is no school tomorrow in the 509J school district as it’s a teacher grading day. The Warm Springs k-8 Academy will have a book fair next week. Elementary students will get to go to the book fair during their library time. Middle school students will go on assigned days during lunch. The fair will be open during parent conferences on Tuesday and Thursday when parents can go in.

The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs is closed tomorrow for staff training.

The Northwest Portland Area Indian Health Board, We R Native and Healthy Native Youth are inviting parents, health advocates and community members to a one hour virtual session to ask questions and get answers from medical and public health experts about COVID-19 vaccines for children. This virtual event is Tuesday November 16th at noon

To Join Click on this Zoom link at the time of the session:

https://echo.zoom.us/j/91076766193?pwd=bWUyaU5ia2xEZTZ2dUlGWW1JQXRudz09#success.

To submit an anonymous question in advance: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/COVIDVaccineforChildrenQuestions

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting a “Christmas Spirit” Out Door Market next Tuesday November 16th from 10am – 4pm. There is no fee to set up. To reserve a Table call 541-553-3243. They will be set up on the front lawn at the Community Center and COVID-19 precautions will be in place, This is an opportunity for local vendors to set up and for community members to get a little holiday shopping in!

A Central Oregon Flea Market will be set up this Sunday at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Madras from 8:30-4:30. Admission is $2 or $1 with a donation of canned foods for the local food bank. Kids 11 and under are free. There are 4 tables left to set up. If you are an interested vendor – call 541-903-5849. You can learn more at central Oregon flea market dot com. They will also be set up at the Crook County Fairgrounds on November 21st.

There is a children’s free clothing giveaway this Sunday from 10am – 3pm at the Cascade Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Bend. They will have sizes 0-12.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program for Warm Springs residents offers financial assistance with home energy costs, for eligible people. That includes woodstove repair and replacement. To learn more – call 541-553-2590.

It’s open enrollment now thru November 30th for Tribal Government and Enterprise Employees for insurance benefits. The entire process is online this year. This is your chance to sign up for Health Coverage, Supplemental Insurance Coverage, Flexible Spending Account and your 401-K Retirement. If you have questions, call 541-553-3262.

Madras Youth Basketball is looking to fill out their COBO teams. This is for youth in 4th thru 8th grades for both boys and girls teams. Learn more by contacting Jerin Say at (541) 777-7904. You can register online at (https://www.jeffersoncountycobo.com/?fbclid=IwAR2vH0pUSIoCG8Jol-rFkSULBZaK-gVjnlkJILUbl7Spab93lbzInXdTL7s)

Gilbert Brown and DC Malone will be performing at the “Laughter is Therapeutic” night of comedy at the Elks Lodge in Madras on Friday November 19th at 7pm. Doors open at 6.