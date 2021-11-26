Gingerbread House Giveaway

Papalaxsimisha is giving our Gingerbread House kits as December begins.
Wednesday December 1st kits will be given out at 7pm at the Seekseequa Firehall
Friday December 3rd – kits will be given our at 9:30am at the Warm Springs Community Center and 5:30-7:30pm at the Simnasho Longhouse.
It’s First Come, First Served. Please wear a mask and follow COVID-19 Safety Protocols.
Get your Ginergerbread House Kit for a fun activity for the whole family this holiday season!
Check out the GINGERBREAD HOUSE FLYER