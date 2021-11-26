Event Flyers

Gingerbread House Giveaway

Posted on by sue.matters
26
Nov

Papalaxsimisha is giving our Gingerbread House kits as December begins.

Wednesday December 1st kits will be given out at 7pm at the Seekseequa Firehall

Friday December 3rd – kits will be given our at 9:30am at the Warm Springs Community Center and 5:30-7:30pm at the Simnasho Longhouse.

It’s First Come, First Served.  Please wear a mask and follow COVID-19 Safety Protocols.

Get your Ginergerbread House Kit for a fun activity for the whole family this holiday season!

Check out the GINGERBREAD HOUSE FLYER

sue.matters