KWSO Calendar for Sat., Nov. 27, 2021

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and maintaining distance from others. Vaccinations are the key to bringing an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. You can call the clinic anytime to schedule your initial or second dose, your booster shot or your child’s vaccination – at 541-553-2131. Tuesday there is a Youth Vaccination Clinic at the Health & Wellness Center from 3-7pm. This is for youth age 5 and up. Call for an appointment. All vaccinated youth will be entered into a drawing for incentive prizes.

It’s open enrollment for Tribal Government and Enterprise Employees for insurance benefits. The entire process is online this year. You should have gotten an email on November 8th. This is your chance to sign up for Health Coverage, Supplemental Insurance Coverage, Flexible Spending Account and your 401-K Retirement. You must sign up or complete any changes by this Tuesday. Call 541-553-3262 if you need help.

Library hours at the Warm Springs Family Resource Center are limited due to COVID-19. The Library is open 9am – 3pm and there are safety protocols in place including appropriate distancing. Appointments are encouraged by calling 541-553-1078.

Madras High School Parent Conferences are coming up this Tuesday November 30th from 4-7 at the high school and also Thursday December 2nd, 4:30-6:30 at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy.

On Track OHSU’s Gordon Scott is at the Madras High School Future’s Center every Wednesday to connect with students on college and career plans. On Track OHSU! works with middle and high schools to increase the number of students from underrepresented minority background in the health sciences and in Oregon’s biomedical workforce. Madras High’s Future’s Center offers students information about making plans for life after high school graduation.

Warm Springs Recreation as planned COVID safe holiday activities for the community in December. On Wednesday the 1st – it’s the annual Christmas Tree Lighting with a new tree in front of the Community Center. Friday the 3rd is the next Outdoor Market – to give vendors an opportunity to set up for holiday shopping, and Thursday December 9th it’s the Car Lights Parade at 6pm starting on campus and finishing up at the Warm Springs Community Center.

Public Radio Stations like KWSO rely in part on listener support. Sustaining members are ongoing, monthly contributors. You can choose a monthly amount you would like to give and set up an automatic payment. Become a KWSO Sustaining Member today during our end of the year sustaining membership drive. https://kwso.org/support/listener-support/sustainingmembership/