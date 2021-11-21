KWSO Calendar for Mon., Nov. 22, 2021

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and maintaining distance from others. Vaccinations are the key to bringing an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. You can call the clinic anytime to schedule your initial or second dose, your booster shot or your child’s vaccination – at 541-553-2131. Stay tuned for details about a community clinic being planned for 5-11 year olds to get their COVID-19 vaccination.

Warm Springs Sanitation will be picking up residential garbage totes and commercial bins on the following holiday schedule:

Monday & Tuesday routes will be picked up on Monday 11/22/21.

Wednesday & Thursday routes will be picked up on Tuesday 11/23/21.

Friday routes will be picked up on Wednesday 11/24/21

Please be sure to have totes set out at the street for pick up and also check on relatives and neighbors who need help getting their totes to the street. If there any questions, contact the landfill office at 541-553-3163

There is no school this Week for Jefferson County 509J schools. Madras High School Parent Conferences are coming up on Tuesday November 30th from 4-7 at the high school and also Thursday December 2nd, 4:30-6:30 at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy.

Warm Springs Head Start is closed to children this week for Thanksgiving Week.

Tribal Council is in session today. On their agenda is an update from the Secretary Treasurer, December agenda, travel and a review of minutes. Also draft resolutions, a legislative update call, Enrollments, a COVID team report and an update on the Water Treatment Plant.

There is a Drive Thru Holiday Food Box distribution with basic holiday staples at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy today from11:30 until 1:30. One box per household please.

Today’s November Fitness Challenge bonus activity is a 25 squat challenge. Today there is an in-person yoga class with Jennifer Robbins from 12:10 to 12:50 in the old school gym.

Senior Lunch is today for pick up or delivery at the Greeley Heights Community Center. Brisket with Onions, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots plus fruit s on today’s menu.

Warm Springs Economic Development reminds community members that today is drinking water fill up day at their Hydropanel facility in the industrial park. You can fill drinking water containers from 8 to 5.

There is an Honor Our Youth parade this Tuesday afternoon at 4:30. Parade line up and decorating will be in front of the education building and the parade will follow the usual route. Decorations & supplies will be provided. Contact Lorien Scott for more details at 541-460-1039.

It’s open enrollment now thru November 30th for Tribal Government and Enterprise Employees for insurance benefits. The entire process is online this year. You should have gotten an email on November 8th. This is your chance to sign up for Health Coverage, Supplemental Insurance Coverage, Flexible Spending Account and your 401-K Retirement. If you have questions, call 541-553-3262.

Public Radio Stations like KWSO rely in part on listener support. Sustaining members are ongoing, monthly contributors. You can choose a monthly amount you would like to give and set up an automatic payment. Become a KWSO Sustaining Member today during our end of the year sustaining membership drive. Sign up at https://kwso.org/support/listener-support/sustainingmembership/

Join KWSO this Thanksgiving holiday for our “Wisdom of the Elders” marathon. Featuring the history of many Tribes with perspective from Tribal People, our “Wisdom of the Elders” marathon will start Wednesday afternoon and run through Thanksgiving Day. Whether you are traveling, staying home, preparing food, or eating – listen to KWSO for our special programming!