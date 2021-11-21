KWSO Wisdom of the Elders Marathon

Join KWSO this Thanksgiving holiday for our “Wisdom of the Elders” marathon.

Featuring the history of many Tribes with perspective from Tribal People..

Our “Wisdom of the Elders” marathon will start Wednesday afternoon and run through Thanksgiving Day.

Whether you are traveling, staying home, preparing food, or eating – listen to KWSO for our special programming!

Wednesday 11/24/21

1pm The Sacred Earth

2pm Circles

3pm Cry of the Earth Prophecy

4pm Honoring Women of Native Culture

5pm The Horse in Native Culture

6pm The Harvest

7pm Tribute to Native Artists

8pm Native Relationships

9pm The Shawnee. Otoe & Omaha

10m The Dakotah Sioux

11pm The Teton Sioux

Thursday 11/25/21

6am The Arikara (Salish)

7am Mandan Hidatsa

8am Crow/Cheyenne

9am Assiniboine & Gros Ventre

10am Blackfeet

11am Lemhi Shoshone

12am Salish and Kootenai

1pm Nez Perce (Nimiipuu)

2pm Yakama Nation

3pm Umatillla

4pm Warm Springs

5pm Chinook

6pm Grand Ronde

7pm Inupiat

8pm Athabascan

THX Widom of the Elders Programming schedule