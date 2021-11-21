KWSO Wisdom of the Elders Marathon

Join KWSO this Thanksgiving holiday for our “Wisdom of the Elders” marathon.
Featuring the history of many Tribes with perspective from Tribal People..
Our “Wisdom of the Elders” marathon will start Wednesday afternoon and run through Thanksgiving Day.
Whether you are traveling, staying home, preparing food, or eating – listen to KWSO for our special programming!
Wednesday 11/24/21
1pm The Sacred Earth
2pm Circles
3pm Cry of the Earth Prophecy
4pm Honoring Women of Native Culture
5pm The Horse in Native Culture
6pm The Harvest
7pm Tribute to Native Artists
8pm Native Relationships
9pm The Shawnee. Otoe & Omaha
10m The Dakotah Sioux
11pm The Teton Sioux
Thursday 11/25/21
6am The Arikara (Salish)
7am Mandan Hidatsa
8am Crow/Cheyenne
9am Assiniboine & Gros Ventre
10am Blackfeet
11am Lemhi Shoshone
12am Salish and Kootenai
1pm Nez Perce (Nimiipuu)
2pm Yakama Nation
3pm Umatillla
4pm Warm Springs
5pm Chinook
6pm Grand Ronde
7pm Inupiat
8pm Athabascan
THX Widom of the Elders Programming schedule