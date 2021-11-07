KWSO Calendar for Mon., Nov. 8. 2021

It’s late start Monday for Jefferson County 509-J schools. The Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy will open their doors this morning by 10am. The next Jefferson County School District 509-J School Board meeting is tonight at 7pm at the district office on Buff Street in Madras. School board meetings are open to the public. You can find the agenda at the district website https://www.jcsd.k12.or.us/district/board/board-agenda-minutes/

Everyone is encouraged to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a face mask in public spaces, maintaining distance from others and getting a COVID-19 vaccination. Vaccinations are the primary way to bring the COVID-19 Pandemic under control. To schedule for a COVID-19 vaccination, a Booster shot, or to have your 5 to 11 year old child vaccinated – call 541-553-2131.

Tribal Council is in session today. On their agenda are reports from committees including: Fish and Wildlife, Education, Timber, Land Use Planning, Health & Welfare, Range & Ag, Culture & Heritage and the Water Board.

The Warm Springs Prevention Team have a few secure pill boxes and handgun safes available. If you are interested and want a secure pill box and/or handgun safe, please come to the Prevention Office, in the old Elementary school gym building today from 10am – 1pm or until the run out.

Senior Lunch is today for pick up or delivery at the Greeley Heights Community Center. Enchiladas with Spanish rice, vegetarian beans and fruit is on today’s menu.

Warm Springs CPS invites to the community to a blessing and honoring of volunteers for their new donated playground. The ceremony is today at noon behind the CPS building. COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place. Sack Lunches and Cupcakes will be served.

Warm Springs Recreation and Community Wellness is hosting the November Fitness Challenge. Yoga class with Jennifer Robbins is just after 12 in the gym at the old elementary school. Also today at noon – you can play soccer behind the community center. The bonus activity is a 15 squat challenge.

Warm Springs Economic Development reminds community members that today is drinking water fill up day at their Hydropanel facility in the industrial park. You can fill drinking water containers from 8 to 5.

Library hours at the Warm Springs Family Resource Center are limited due to COVID-19. The Library is open 9am – 3pm and there are safety protocols in place including appropriate distancing. Appointments are encouraged by calling 541-553-1078.

The Jefferson County Library has begun their “I Am A Story” project that wants to collect stories from people over the next year about living in Jefferson County. You can learn more about how you can share your story at the library website -J C L D dot ORG. https://www.jcld.org/i-am-a-story-project