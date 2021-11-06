KWSO Calendar for Sun., Nov. 7, 2021

Daylight saving time has ended. If you didn’t set your clock back an hour last night or first thing this morning, you should do it now. The change means daylight earlier in the morning and darkness earlier in the evening.

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and maintaining distance from others. This can feel awkward when you interact with family and friends that don’t live with you or who you haven’t see in a while but it’s so important to still follow the protocols to keep our community safe. COVID-19 Booster Shots for folks 65 and older or who are high risk can be scheduled now. The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center is also beginning the appointment process for children 5 to 11 years old. Call 541-553-2131.

The Warm Springs Prevention Team have a few secure pill boxes and handgun safes available. If you are interested and want a secure pill box and/or handgun safe, please come to the Prevention Office, in the old Elementary school gym building this Monday (11/8) from 10am – 1pm or until supplies are handed out.

Warm Springs CPS invites to the community to a blessing and honoring of volunteers for their new donated playground. The ceremony is tomorrow at noon behind the CPS building. COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place. Sack Lunches and Cupcakes will be served.

The Warm Springs 1910 Shaker Church is closed until further notice due to suspected hazardous building materials in the church ceiling, kitchen and dining areas. The building will remain closed until an assessment and repairs can be made.

Warm Springs Housing is recruiting wood cutters to cut and deliver firewood to eligible clients. To learn more you can stop by Housing. We have more information posts on KWSO dot ORG https://kwso.org/2021/10/wsha-seeking-wood-cutters/

The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs has announced they will be closed on Fridays starting November 19th due to a staff shortage. They are advertising for part time – year round staff for 3 to 5 hours a day. You must be vaccinated and at least 16 years old. Contact club director June Smith if you are interested, 541-953-9452 or J Smith at B G C S C dot ORG jsmith@bgcsc.org

The Museum at Warm Springs is doing end of the year fundraising by inviting everyone to support museum operations with a monetary donation. You can donate online at museum at warm springs dot org

Central Oregon Community College is holding its 22nd annual Turkey Trot, a 5K run/walk, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, starting at the Bend campus’s track. Runners and walkers can register online at cocc dot edu. participation is free to students, with a fee for all other entrants and includes a T-shirt. Day-of-race registration will take place in the Mazama Gym from 9-9:45 a.m. All proceeds benefit the COCC Foundation which provides financial assistance to students and fiscal support for college programs.

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting a “Christmas Spirit” Outdoor Market on Tuesday November 16th from 10am – 4pm. There is no fee to set up. Tables are limited and must be reserved by calling 541-553-3243.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, for Warm Springs residents, offers financial assistance with home energy costs, for eligible people. That includes woodstove repair and replacement. To learn more – call 541-553-2590.