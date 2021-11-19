KWSO Calendar for Sat., Nov. 19, 2021

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and maintaining distance from others. Vaccinations are the key to bringing an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. You can call the clinic anytime to schedule your initial or second dose, your booster shot or your child’s vaccination – at 541-553-2131. Stay tuned for details about a community clinic being planned for 5-11 year olds to get their COVID-19 vaccination.

It is Bull Elk season on the Warm Springs Reservation now thru November 28th. The season is for bull elk with a visible antler. One tag per lead hunter or head of household with a limit of only on bull elk. Hunters are required to report hunt results. And please remember to be safe on your hunts with others out in the woods doing activities like fire wood cutting.

This Monday there will be Drive Thru Holiday Food Box distribution with basic holiday staples at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy from11:30 til 1:30.

The Jefferson County Library has begun their “I Am A Story” project that wants to collect stories from people over the next year about living in Jefferson County. You can lean more about how you can share your story at the library website https://www.jcld.org/i-am-a-story-project

The Warm Springs 1910 Shaker Church is closed until further notice due to suspected hazardous building materials in the church ceiling, kitchen and dining areas. The building will remain closed until an assessment and repairs can be made.

A new woodcutting map is available at Forestry main office. For anyone cutting firewood – please be aware that much of the burned areas are off limits for cutting however the the timber committee has opened a few locations in the closed fire area. Make sure you know where you can cut by picking up the new woodcutting map at the Forestry main office.

Monday thru Wednesday of Thanksgiving Week – the Possibilities thrift Store in Madras is inviting folks to stop by to see what they have to offer.

The Tribal Member Art Show is now on display at the Museum at Warm Springs in their changing exhibit gallery. The Museum is open to the public 9am – 5pm Tuesday thru Saturday. They are closed on Sunday and Monday.

Join KWSO this Thanksgiving holiday for our “Wisdom of the Elders” marathon. Featuring the history of many Tribes with perspective from Tribal People, our “Wisdom of the Elders” marathon will start Wednesday afternoon and run through Thanksgiving Day. Whether you are traveling, staying home, preparing food, or eating – listen to KWSO for our special programming!

