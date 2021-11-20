KWSO Calendar for Sun., Nov. 21, 2021

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and maintaining distance from others. Vaccinations are the key to bringing an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. You can call the clinic anytime to schedule your initial or second dose, your booster shot or your child’s vaccination – at 541-553-2131. Stay tuned for details about a community clinic being planned for 5-11 year olds to get their COVID-19 vaccination.

Tomorrow there will be Drive Thru Holiday Food Box distribution with basic holiday staples at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy from11:30am until 1:30pm as supplies last.

Join KWSO this Thanksgiving holiday for our “Wisdom of the Elders” marathon. Featuring the history of many Tribes with perspective from Tribal People, our “Wisdom of the Elders” marathon will start Wednesday afternoon and run through Thanksgiving Day. Whether you are traveling, staying home, preparing food, or eating – listen to KWSO for our special programming!

Warm Springs Recreation has planned COVID safe holiday activities for the community in December. On Wednesday the 1st – it’s the annual Christmas Tree Lighting with a new tree in front of the Community Center. Friday the 3rd is the next Outdoor Market – to give vendors an opportunity to set up for holiday shopping, and Thursday December 9th it’s the Car Lights Parade at 6pm starting on campus and finishing up at the Warm Springs Community Center.

The Museum at Warm Springs is doing end of the year fundraising by inviting everyone to support museum operations with a monetary donation. You can donate online at museum at warm springs dot org

Warm Springs Head Start is closed to children for Thanksgiving Week and there is no school for Jefferson County 509J schools for the Thanksgiving Break. Madras High School Parent Conferences are coming up on Tuesday November 30th from 4-7 at the high school and also Thursday December 2nd, 4:30-6:30 at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health does a group orientation for Intakes daily from 11am until noon. Group size is limited to 5 people due to COVID-19 protocols. Following the completion of the intake paperwork and orientation, an appointment can be made to follow up with a Behavioral Health Counselor.

Another Living Well with Chronic Conditions online class begins December 1st today and will run through January 5th on Wednesday afternoons from 2 til 4. The Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson County health departments are offering this six week, online class to support people living with chronic health conditions. To sign up call Sarah Worthington at (541) 322-7446 or visit https://www.yourhealthcentraloregon.org/workshops/

Public Radio Stations like KWSO rely in part on listener support. Sustaining members are ongoing, monthly contributors. You can choose a monthly amount you would like to give and set up an automatic payment. Become a KWSO Sustaining Member today during our end of the year sustaining membership drive. https://kwso.org/support/listener-support/sustainingmembership/