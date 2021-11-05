KWSO Calendar for Sat., Nov. 6, 2021

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and maintaining distance from others. This can feel awkward when you interact with family and friends that don’t live with you or who you haven’t see in a while but it’s so important to still follow the protocols to keep our community safe. COVID-19 Booster Shots for folks 65 and older or who are high risk can be scheduled now. The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center is also beginning the appointment process for children 5 to 11 years old. Call 541-553-2131.

The “Healing Hearts with Good Medicine” – Equine Therapy workshop continues this morning beginning at 8:30 in front of the Behavioral Health Center and the old Elementary School. . The event will feature speakers, horses, information and snacks.

Warm Springs CPS invites to the community to a blessing and honoring of volunteers for their new donated playground. The ceremony is Monday at noon behind the CPS building. COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place. Sack Lunches and Cupcakes will be served.

The Warm Springs Community Pet Food Bank will provide free pet food on the second Saturday of each month. The next distribution is next Saturday between 10 and noon. You can reserve your pet food by calling or texting (503)319-9838 or email Pet Food Bank at Fences for Fido dot ORG petfoodbank@fencesforfido.org

Daylight saving time, ends at 2am tomorrow morning. You should to set your clock back one hour before you go to sleep tonight or when you wake up tomorrow morning. The change means daylight earlier in the morning and darkness earlier in the evening.

A new woodcutting map is available at Forestry main office. For anyone cutting firewood – please be aware that much of the burned areas are off limits for cutting however the timber committee has opened a few locations in the closed fire area. Make sure you know where you can cut but picking up the new woodcutting map at the Forestry main office.

Another Living Well with Chronic Conditions online class begins December 1st and will run through January 5th on Wednesday afternoons from 2 til 4. The Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson County health departments are offering this six week, online class to support people living with chronic health conditions. To sign up call Sarah Worthington at (541) 322-7446 or visit your health central oregon dot org. https://www.yourhealthcentraloregon.org/workshops

Madras Aquatic Center and Recreation District Club Volleyball is now accepting registrations for a competitive volleyball traveling league for girls aged 18 and under. Registration ends November 16th. The season will run November 30th to April 3rd. Scholarships are available. Learn more online at MAC REC DISTRICT dot COM hhttps://www.macrecdistrict.com/club-volleyball/ or you can call them at 551-475-4253 to get registered and to have any questions answered.

Monday thru Wednesday of Thanksgiving Week – the Possibilities thrift Store in Madras is inviting folks to stop by to see what they have to offer.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health does a group orientation for Intakes daily from 11am until noon. Group size is limited to 5 people due to COVID-19 protocols. Following the completion of the intake paperwork and orientation, an appointment can be made to follow up with a Behavioral Health Counselor.

The Tribal Member Art Show is now on display at the Museum at Warm Springs in their changing exhibit gallery. The Museum is open to the public 9am – 5pm Tuesday thru Saturday. They are closed on Sunday and Monday.