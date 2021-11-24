KWSO Calendar for Thu., Nov. 25, 2021

Join KWSO this Thanksgiving holiday for our “Wisdom of the Elders” marathon.
Featuring the history of many Tribes with perspective from Tribal People..
Our “Wisdom of the Elders” marathon will run through Thanksgiving Day.
Whether you are traveling, staying home, preparing food, or eating – listen to KWSO for our special programming!
Today’s Schedule
6am The Arikara (Salish)
7am Mandan Hidatsa
8am Crow/Cheyenne
9am Assiniboine & Gros Ventre
10am Blackfeet
11am Lemhi Shoshone
12am Salish and Kootenai
1pm Nez Perce (Nimiipuu)
2pm Yakama Nation
3pm Umatillla
4pm Warm Springs
5pm Chinook
6pm Grand Ronde
7pm Inupiat
8pm Athabascan
THX Widom of the Elders Programming schedule
Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices are closed today and will remain closed until Monday. Indian Health Service is closed today but will be open Friday 8:30 til noon and 1 to 4.
There is a COVID-19 vaccination Clinic next Tuesday afternoon from 3 until 7 – for all kids 5 to 17 years old – at the Health & Wellness Center. Youth who participate will be entered into an incentive drawing. Please call ahead to schedule so they can have paperwork ready, 541-553-2131. vaccination – Call 541-553-2131. The clinic will be open tomorrow.