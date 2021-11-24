KWSO Calendar for Thu., Nov. 25, 2021

Join KWSO this Thanksgiving holiday for our “Wisdom of the Elders” marathon.

Featuring the history of many Tribes with perspective from Tribal People..

Our “Wisdom of the Elders” marathon will run through Thanksgiving Day.

Whether you are traveling, staying home, preparing food, or eating – listen to KWSO for our special programming!

Today’s Schedule

6am The Arikara (Salish)

7am Mandan Hidatsa

8am Crow/Cheyenne

9am Assiniboine & Gros Ventre

10am Blackfeet

11am Lemhi Shoshone

12am Salish and Kootenai

1pm Nez Perce (Nimiipuu)

2pm Yakama Nation

3pm Umatillla

4pm Warm Springs

5pm Chinook

6pm Grand Ronde

7pm Inupiat

8pm Athabascan

THX Widom of the Elders Programming schedule

Public Radio Stations like KWSO rely in part on listener support. Sustaining members are ongoing, monthly contributors. You can choose a monthly amount you would like to give and set up an automatic payment. Become a KWSO Sustaining Member today during our end of the year sustaining membership drive. https://kwso.org/support/listener-support/sustainingmembership/

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices are closed today and will remain closed until Monday. Indian Health Service is closed today but will be open Friday 8:30 til noon and 1 to 4.

There is a COVID-19 vaccination Clinic next Tuesday afternoon from 3 until 7 – for all kids 5 to 17 years old – at the Health & Wellness Center. Youth who participate will be entered into an incentive drawing. Please call ahead to schedule so they can have paperwork ready, 541-553-2131. vaccination – Call 541-553-2131. The clinic will be open tomorrow.