KWSO Calendar for Thu., Nov. 4, 2021

At the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center – you can call to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination, get on the list for a Booster shot and get your child 5-11 years old on the list for vaccination. Call 541-553-2131.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs are offering incentives to Tribal Members and Employees for getting the COVID-19 Vaccine. You would need to have at least one COVID-19 shot by this Friday to be eligible. You can learn more at kwso.org. The incentive drawings are next week.

There is a noon hour Strength Training & Cardio class every Thursday in the old school gym.

Just a reminder that you have until tomorrow to register for the November Fitness Challenge with Warm Springs Recreation.

The “Healing Hearts with Good Medicine” – Equine Therapy workshop is tomorrow starting at 3pm with an introduction and Saturday beginning at 8:30am. The event will feature speakers and horses and will be held in front of the Behavioral Health Center and the old Elementary School.

The Warm Springs Horse Network and Safe Acres Sanctuary are hosting a movie premier fundraising event this Friday and Saturday in Terrebonne. The documentary film is “The Outside Circle: A Movie of the Modern West.” The link for online Ticket purchase can be found on our website (https://www.tickettailor.com/events/ddranch/585478)

Warm Springs Housing recruiting wood cutters to cut and deliver wood to eligible clients. To learn more you can stop by Housing. We have more information posts on KWSO dot ORG https://kwso.org/2021/10/wsha-seeking-wood-cutters/

The Tribe’s alert system for communicating emergency information to employees and the general public is open to those who want to sign up. This system is designed to send texts and e-mail messages to compatible devices in the event of an emergency situation such as a government shutdown due to inclement weather. You can sign up with the Online Link in today’s calendar at KWSO dot org, or call the Office of Information Systems.

Central Oregon Community College is holding its 22nd annual Turkey Trot, a 5K run/walk, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, starting at the Bend campus’s track. Runners and walkers can register online at cocc dot edu. participation is free to students, with a fee for all other entrants and includes a T-shirt. Day-of-race registration will take place in the Mazama Gym from 9-9:45 a.m. All proceeds benefit the COCC Foundation which provides financial assistance to students and fiscal support for college programs.

Tribal Member families with youth who turned 18 this year need to make sure they are listed on your Post Office Box to receive mail. COVID relief checks to Tribal members will go out on November 15th and the post office will return mail for anyone not listed for the PO Box address on the envelope.