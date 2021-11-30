KWSO Calendar for Wed., Dec. 1, 2021

Warm Springs Recreation has planned COVID safe holiday activities for the community. This evening – it’s the annual Christmas Tree Lighting in front of the Community Center. This Friday is the Holiday Outdoor Market in the front yard of the Community Center. Next Thursday December 9th it’s the Car Lights Parade at 6pm starting on campus and finishing up at the Warm Springs Community Center.

Papalaxsimisha is giving Gingerbread House kits today at 7pm at the Seekseequa Fire Hall. Gingerbread Kits will also be given out this Friday – at 9:30am at the Warm Springs Community Center and 5:30-7:30pm at the Simnasho Longhouse. It’s First Come, First Served. Please wear a mask and follow COVID-19 Safety Protocols. There will be a virtual gingerbread house contest too from December 4th until the 17th.

Warm Springs Community Wellness has Senior Fitness Class today at 11am and lunchtime Functional Firness with Jennifer Robbins starting at 12:10. Tomorrow there is early morning Yoga class at 6am and Noontime Strength/Cardio class. All classes are at the old Warm Springs Elementary School

Senior Lunch is today for pick up or delivery at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu is: a chicken sandwich, butternut – apple soup, rolls and fruit.

The Madras High School Native Student Union meets this afternoon at 3:20 in Mr. Jones Classroom.

The Madras White Buffalo Basketball Teams kick off their preseason today with the Girls tipping off against Ridgeview at 5 and the Boys following that game at 7. If you can’t make it over to the high school for the game you can listen live here on 91.9 FM.

COCC is holding a drop in session to help you learn if you are eligible for STEP financial assistance. This is for SNAP eligible students to help overcome financial barriers to education. Bring your COCC Student ID and stop in at the COCC Redmond Campus this morning from 9-11am or Friday between 10am until noon in Bend. For more information call 5412-318-3798.

Another Living Well with Chronic Conditions online class begins today and will run through January 5th on Wednesday afternoons from 2 til 4. The Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson County health departments are offering this six week, online class to support people living with chronic health conditions. To sign up call Sarah Worthington at (541) 322-7446 or visit your health central oregon dot org.

The Museum at Warm Springs is doing end of the year fundraising by inviting everyone to support museum operations with a monetary donation. You can donate online at museum at warm springs dot org

A new issue of the Spilyay Tymoo comes out today. You can also read the paper online at wsnews dot org and click on the archive tab.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health does a group orientation for Intakes daily from 11am until noon. Group size is limited to 5 people due to COVID-19 protocols. Following the completion of the intake paperwork and orientation, an appointment can be made to follow up with a Behavioral Health Counselor.

The Tribal Member Art Show is now on display at the Museum at Warm Springs in their changing exhibit gallery. The Museum is open to the public 9am – 5pm Tuesday thru Saturday. They are closed on Sunday and Monday.

Public Radio Stations like KWSO rely in part on listener support. Sustaining members are ongoing, monthly contributors. You can choose a monthly amount you would like to give and set up an automatic payment. Become a KWSO Sustaining Member today during our end of the year sustaining membership drive. https://kwso.org/support/listener-support/sustainingmembership/