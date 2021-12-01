OSU Extension December 2021

This month Warm Springs OSU Extension focuses on vitamin C filled cranberries, healthy tasty slaw as a side for your next meal and Safe Food Storage.

Cranberry sauce is a favorite for many. Did you know a half cup of store-bought cranberry sauce can have up to 2 times the USDA recommended amount of sugar for the whole day? The good news is, fresh cranberries are in season, inexpensive and so easy to make into a delicious homemade sauce with less sugar.

You can also add a squeeze of fresh orange juice and spices like cinnamon, ginger, allspice and you may find you like it better than store bought cranberry sauce. You can also use frozen cranberries to make sauce. It only takes about 15 minutes and as a bonus your home will smell amazing. All you need are cranberries, sugar or other sweetener, water, and any spices you want to add. To keep it low sugar, only use up to ½ cup sugar to 3 cups of cranberries in fresh cranberry sauce.

HERE are some great ideas for preserving cranberries

You can change up your cole slaw by adding cranberries or raisins and nuts. Check out this Fruit & Nut Slaw Recipe

And if you do your own food preservation – you can help maintain its quality by storing it correctly. Check out this food safety document: Storing Food for Safety & Quality