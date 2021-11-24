KWSO Calendar for Wed., Nov. 24, 2021

Senior Lunch is today for pick up or delivery at the Greeley Heights Community Building. Butternut Squash Apple soup with hard tack and fruit is on today’s menu. There will be no Senior Meal on Friday.

Today’s November Fitness Challenge bonus activity is a 25 push up challenge.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs & BIA offices & the I.H.S. Clinic will all close early today at noon, for the Thanksgiving Holiday. If you have business to do – or medications to pick up at the Health & Wellness Pharmacy, please do so by noon. Tribal Offices will remain closed on Friday.

There is a free Thanksgiving Meal today for Veterans, First Responders and Public Health servants at the Jefferson County Community & Senior Center from 4-6pm. These are fully cooked hot meals that will be serve in to-go containers and will be given out drive through style.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health does a group orientation for Intakes daily from 11am until noon. Group size is limited to 5 people due to COVID-19 protocols. Following the completion of the intake paperwork and orientation, an appointment can be made to follow up with a Behavioral Health Counselor.

The Tribal Member Art Show is now on display at the Museum at Warm Springs in their changing exhibit gallery. The Museum is open to the public 9am – 5pm Tuesday thru Saturday. They are closed on Sunday and Monday.

Join KWSO this Thanksgiving holiday for our “Wisdom of the Elders” marathon. Featuring the history of many Tribes with perspective from Tribal People, our “Wisdom of the Elders” marathon will start at 1 this afternoon and run into tomorrow evening. Whether you are traveling, staying home, preparing food, or eating – listen to KWSO for our special programming! https://kwso.org/2021/11/kwso-wisdom-of-the-elders-marathon/

Warm Springs Recreation as planned COVID safe holiday activities for the community in December. On Wednesday the 1st – it’s the annual Christmas Tree Lighting with a new tree in front of the Community Center. Friday the 3rd is the next Outdoor Market – to give vendors an opportunity to set up for holiday shopping, and Thursday December 9th it’s the Car Lights Parade at 6pm starting on campus and finishing up at the Warm Springs Community Center.

There is no school this week. Next week – Madras High School Parent Conferences are coming up on Tuesday November 30th from 4-7 at the high school and also Thursday December 2nd, 4:30-6:30 at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy.

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and maintaining distance from others. Vaccinations are the key to bringing an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. You can call the clinic anytime to schedule your initial or second dose, your booster shot or your child’s vaccination – Call 541-553-2131.

Public Radio Stations like KWSO rely in part on listener support. Sustaining members are ongoing, monthly contributors. You can choose a monthly amount you would like to give and set up an automatic payment. Become a KWSO Sustaining Member today during our end of the year sustaining membership drive. https://kwso.org/support/listener-support/sustainingmembership/