KWSO News for Fri., Nov. 12, 2021

The Warm Springs Vital Statistics Department has been busy making changes to address for their data base of Tribal Members in advance of next Monday’s payment of 1250 dollars that Tribal Council approved to each Tribal Member as a form of COVID-19 relief. If you do have an address change – you can download the form you need to fill out and submit to Vital Stats today. At this point forms received could mean a delay to making sure your payment envelope has your correct address for Monday – but it would help to keep your payment from going to the wrong place.

Warm Springs Tribal Credit will be cashing checks on Monday November 15th. To cash a check you must have a valid ID & you must be the person named on the check. Check cashing fees will be charged unless you are paying on a loan.

After taking a year off due to the pandemic, the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs held a Veterans Day celebration in Salem Wednesday. KLCC’s Chris Lehman reports: “More than 100 people gathered across the street from the Oregon Capitol. Vietnam veteran Michael Whalen sang the national anthem and the Grande Ronde Color Guard posted the colors. Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs director Kelly Fitzpatrick, herself a retired Army officer, thanked all veterans for their service. Kelly Fitzpatrick: “Let us resolve never to stop trying to build that better world for which all of our veterans have sacrificed. Let us all draw strength from their long legacy of service.” After the ceremony, attendees were given the chance to tour the site of a proposed Vietnam War Memorial on the Capitol grounds. I’m Chris Lehman in Salem.” In Central Oregon, after roughly three years of planning, building and setbacks, the Central Oregon Veterans village for homeless veterans is finally a reality. The village officially opened to house five homeless veterans with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Veteran’s day according to the Bulletin. Eventually they plan to be able to house 15 homeless veterans in cluster style transitional housing.

Central Oregon Extension Family and Community Health faculty have earned national recognition taking home three national first-place awards and several top recognition from the National Extension Association of Family and Consumer Sciences. Katie Ahern, Senior Instruction from OSU Extension and her team were honored recently with the NEAFCS School Wellness Award, which recognizes outstanding school-based programs to promote and improve physical, emotional and/or social wellness of students, staff or families of students in the school community. Glenda Hyde, Associate professor of Practice from OSU Extension led a team of faculty and specialists that received the NEAFCS Disaster Education Award for securing a Special needs competitive grant to help Oregonians become aware and prepared for the Cascadia earthquake and resulting tsunami through an online learning system. The full press release is available Central Oregon Extension Family and Community Health faculty earn national recognition

Two Native American tribes have failed again in their bid to persuade a federal judge in Nevada that a lithium mine planned near the Oregon line is on sacred lands where their ancestors were massacred in 1865. U.S. District Judge Miranda Du ruled this week that additional historical accounts the tribes submitted still fall short of evidence needed to temporarily block digging. She refused a request by the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony and the Oregon-based Burns Paiute Tribe to reconsider her earlier ruling denying their bid to block an archaeological survey. Nevada Lithium Corp.’s construction is scheduled to begin next year about 230 miles northeast of Reno.

In Sports: Thursday Night Primetime Football saw the Miami Dolphins hosting the Baltimore Ravens in NFL action. The Dolphins were coming in with only two wins on the season but won their 2nd straight game 22-10 behind a strong defensive effort according to ESPN. In college football, the Oregon Ducks will be in action tomorrow as they host the Washington State Cougars in a PAC-12 North Matchup. The Ducks are looking to keep winning in order to get to the PAC-12 Championship and possibly make it to the College football playoff at a chance to win a national championship. The Ducks are currently 3rd in the College Football Playoff Rankings. The Oregon State Beavers are hoping to get back in the race for the PAC-12 North after dropping two straight conference games. The Beavers will host Stanford and with a win, would keep themselves in the race for the PAC-12 north and make them eligible for a bowl game.