KWSO Calendar for Fri., Nov. 12, 2021

There is no school today for Jefferson County 509J Schools. It’s a Teacher Grading Day.

The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs is closed today. They will be open after school next week, Monday through Thursday, at the Warm Springs K8.

Senior Lunch is today for pick up or delivery at the Greeley Heights Community Center. Pork roast with gravy, mashed potatoes, corn and green beans plus fruit is on today’s menu.

Warm Springs Recreation and Community Wellness is hosting the November Fitness Challenge. Today’s bonus activities are an 8K steps challenge and 15 sit ups or crunches,

Madras Youth Basketball is looking to fill out their COBO teams. This is for youth in 4th thru 8th grades for both boys and girls teams. Learn more by contacting Jerin Say at (541) 777-7904. You can register online at (https://www.jeffersoncountycobo.com/?fbclid=IwAR2vH0pUSIoCG8Jol-rFkSULBZaK-gVjnlkJILUbl7Spab93lbzInXdTL7s)

Central Oregon Community College is holding its 22nd annual Turkey Trot, a 5K run/walk, at 10 a.m. tomorrow starting at the Bend campus’s track. Runners and walkers can register online at cocc dot edu. Day-of-race registration will take place in the Mazama Gym from 9-9:45 a.m. All proceeds benefit the COCC Foundation which provides financial assistance to students and fiscal support for college programs.

It’s open enrollment now thru November 30th for Tribal Government and Enterprise Employees for insurance benefits. The entire process is online this year. This is your chance to sign up for Health Coverage, Supplemental Insurance Coverage, Flexible Spending Account and your 401-K Retirement. Check your email for details about how you need to log in – online. If you have questions, call 541-553-3262.

A Central Oregon Flea Market will be set up this Sunday at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Madras from 8:30-4:30. There are 4 tables left to set up. If you are an interested vendor – call 541-903-5849. You can learn more at central Oregon flea market dot com.

There is a children’s free clothing giveaway this Sunday from 10am – 3pm at the Cascade Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Bend. They will have sizes 0-12.

Warm Springs Tribal Credit will be cashing checks this coming Monday. To cash a check you must have a valid ID & you must be the person named on the check. Check cashing fees will be charged unless you are paying on a loan.

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy will have a book fair next week. Elementary students will get to go to the book fair during their library time. Middle school students will come on assigned days during lunch. The fair will be open during parent conferences on Tuesday and Thursday when parents can go in.

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting a “Christmas Spirit” Out Door Market next Tuesday November 16th from 10am – 4pm. There is no fee to set up. To reserve a Table call 541-553-3243. They will be set up on the front lawn at the Community Center and COVID-19 precautions will be in place, This is an opportunity for local vendors to set up and for community members to get a little holiday shopping in!

Cascades East Transit is seeking a bus driver for a shuttle bus between Warm Springs and Mt Hood this winter. Free CDL training services are available. To apply visit https://www.coic.org/CAREERS/

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and maintaining distance from others. Vaccinations are the key to bringing an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center – you can call to schedule a 1st or 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine, get on the list for a Booster shot and/or get your child 5-11 years old an appointment for vaccination. Call 541-553-2131.