KWSO News for Mon., Nov. 1, 2021

If you prefer to listen to your KWSO News, Press Play Below:

On Sunday October 31st, the Warm Springs Community Action team and Papalaxsimisha, two community based organizations in Warm Springs, held an event for their dedication of an Art and Basketball youth project led by Project Manager Mallory Smith. The project had a locally designed mural on the basketball court on the Warm Springs campus and unveiling of other local art from local youth and community artists. The event drew hundreds of local community members and had many booths giving out candy for trick or treaters as well as lunch from local vendors Kalama Fry Bread and Twisted Teepee. The court mural revitalizes a shared, critical part of the Warm springs “Agency” Campus and invited the community to celebrate Native arts and a shared passion for basketball in a newly-rededicated community space.

Election Day is tomorrow Tuesday November 2nd. Jefferson County voters will decide two items on their ballots. There is a 509-J Bond measure that would fund improvements at all 509-J schools AND there is a Jefferson County Five Year Jail Operations Levy. 509-J School Board Chair Laurie Danzuka talks about needs at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. “Back when we first built the building, we knew that it was going to be an issue with space. So when we first started the bond process back in fall of 2020, we decided we needed to look at what the enrollment was, enrollment was increasing at the K-8. We needed to increase classrooms for Kindergarten, we needed more space for culture and language, that we’re implementing into the school day. We needed more room for staff, we’ve continued to add staff over the years at the K-8 to meet the needs of the growing population and the growing needs of the students who attend there. So with that planning in mind, we took a long look in planning with the Warm Springs Culture Program and how we could expand our early learning programs at the school. We know that transitions are a huge piece for kids to be successful. So that transition from Pre-school to Kindergarten is pretty important.” If the Bond Measure passes it would fund expansion at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy with construction of 6 new Early Learning Classrooms. You can learn more about what the 509-J bond measure would fund for all district schools at https://509jschoolbond.org/. Oregon Mail in Ballots need to be at the County Clerk’s office or in an official ballot drop box by 8 pm on November 2nd. Drop Boxes are located in Warm Springs on campus across the street from the post office and also at Three Warriors Market in Simnasho.

Aside from the 509-J Bond, the Jefferson County School District continues to face a hardship in finding applicants for select classified positions. In response to better serve our students and their families, the district is increasing pay for some transportation positions, which include Bus Driver, Driver Trainer, Type 10/20 Driver, Transportation Coordinator and Bus Aide. The increase in pay will take effect today. Director of Operations and Safety Simon White says they are facing a critical shortage of Bus Drivers who are often the first employee students contact when coming to school and the last person they see at the end of the day. With that, they are offering a $500 Bonus for those select staff hired between August 1st and December 1st following 90 days of employment with the district. A copy of this announcement will be available here. Classified Pay English

November is Native American Heritage Month and COCC invites you to join the events they have lined up for the month. They begin Wednesday November 3rd when Wilson Wewa presents Legends of the Northern Paiute on the Prineville Campus starting at 5:30 pm. Wilson will present legends handed down to him by his elders in the traditional story telling way. He will also present on the Bend Campus on Wednesday Nov. 17 at 5:30 pm. Other events include: Truth, Reckoning and Healing: A Story of Indian Boarding Schools, presented by Gabriann Hall from the Klamath Tribes. Her first presentation will be at the Bend Campus on Thu., Nov. 4th starting at Noon, with another presentation at the Madras Campus on Mon., Nov. 8 starting at 11:45. Local Flute Artist James Greeley will perform on Mon., Nov. 10th beginning at 5:30 pm on the Bend Campus. For more information on Native American Heritage Month at COCC, contact Michelle Cary at 541-318-3782.

In Local Sports: The Madras High School White Buffalo Football team was on the road Friday in Gladstone. They fell to the Gladiators 15-6. Next up for the Buffs is a trip to #1 ranked Marshfield this coming Friday November 5th in the first round of the 4A Football state championship.

In College Football, the Oregon Ducks Hosted the Colorado Buffaloes this past Saturday and came away with the big victory 52-29. In the latest Associated Press top 25 rankings, the ducks remained at #7 as they push for the College Football Playoffs. The Oregon State Beavers traveled down to California to take on the Golden Bears and stumbled, losing 39-25. With the loss, the Beavers dropped to 3rd in the PAC-12 North standings. Next up for the Ducks is a trip to Washington to face the Huskies and the Beavers will be on the road to face the Colorado Buffaloes.