KWSO Calendar for Mon., Nov. 1, 2021

In Warm Springs – Tribal Offices, Public Places, Stores, the Casino and Schools all require the wearing of face masks and social distancing of 6 feet. Please follow these protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19. If you need a COVID-19 vaccination you can call to schedule at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Jefferson County Public Health offers COVID-19 vaccinations Mondays thru Fridays. No appointment is needed.

It’s late start Monday for Jefferson County 509-J schools. At the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy school begins this morning at 10:15 with doors opening at 9:55.

Warm Springs Economic Development reminds community members that today is drinking water fill up day at their Hydropanel facility in the industrial park. You can fill drinking water containers from 8 to 5.

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting the annual November Fitness Challenge and registration is open through this Friday. You can have a 5 person team with a designated captain. The kick off event is a Poker Walk today at lunch time. Learn more online at KWSO dot org. https://kwso.org/2021/10/2021-november-fitness-challenge/

An in-person yoga class is held every Monday during the lunch hour with Jennifer Robbins at the old elementary school gym. Class starts at 12:10.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program assists low-income households with heating and cooling energy costs, bill payment assistance, energy crisis assistance, weatherization and energy-related home repairs. If you are eligible – they can help fund repairs to heat pumps, furnaces, wood stoves, heaters or HVAC systems. Call 541-553-2590 to learn more. https://wsnews.org/2021/09/low-income-home-energy-assistance/

The next Jefferson County School District 509-J School Board meeting is next Monday, November 8th at 7pm at the district office on Buff Street in Madras. School board meetings are open to the public.

Tomorrow is election day in Oregon. Locally there are two bond measures on the ballot for Jefferson County Voters: a 509J Bond measure and a Jefferson County Five Year Jail Operations Levy. You need to put your completed ballot in an official ballot drop box by 8pm tomorrow night. Drop Boxes are located in Warm Springs on campus across the street from the post office and also at Three Warriors Market in Simnasho. There are also drop boxes at Culver City Hall, Metolius City Hall, the Crooked River Ranch Admin Area, Jefferson County Clerk’s office at 66 SW D Street in Madras.

Tribal Member families with youth who turned 18 this year need to make sure they are listed on your Post Office Box to receive mail. COVID relief checks to Tribal members will go out on November 15th and the post office will return mail for anyone not listed for the PO address on the envelope.