KWSO News for Thu., Nov. 18, 2021

With the Thanksgiving Holiday next week and families deciding on plans for gathering – now is an excellent time to reconsider getting vaccinated if you haven’t already. If you are vaccinated and 65 and older – please schedule for a Booster Shot. Children 5-11 years old can also now be vaccinated. Remember – the COVID-19 vaccination not only protects you but it also protects others like our elders. Consider how you will spend the holidays with anyone outside your household and make sure you are taking precautions and being vaccinated to avoid a spike in COVID cases like we saw following last year’s Thanksgiving.

Warm Springs On Reservation Bull Elk Hunting Season got underway last Saturday, November 13th and will run through Sunday, November 28, 2021. This is for bull elk with visible antler. One tag per lead hunter or head of household with a limit of only one bull elk. Wildlife Biologist Austin Smith Jr. reminds hunters that it’s important to following the hunting limit to help maintain wildlife populations for future generations. There is mandatory reporting of all hunter harvest. Failure to report harvest results will result in a loss of hunting privileges for subsequent tags. Hunting tags can be obtained online or you can contact the Natural Resources Department at 541-553-2001. For both on and off reservation seasons and hunting guidelines click HERE

Oregonians continue to earn more income and pay more taxes, bringing in a record amount of tax collections to the state. In the new revenue forecast state economists said they expect about $700 million more for the current budget than they projected only a few months ago. The latest news could mean Oregon’s unique kicker law, once again kicks in 2024, sending millions back to taxpayers. Taxpayers will receive a nearly $2 billion kicker when they file their taxes in 2022.

Rising floodwaters cut off the Lummi [LUMM-ee] Reservation [near Bellingham] from the outside world on Tuesday. Jones: “It pretty much turned us into an island out here. We have no way out unless we have to drive through the flood.” That’s tribal chair William Jones Junior. He says the Lummi Nation figured out some ways around its temporary status as an island nation. KUOW’s John Ryan reports that in order to keep the reservation’s grocery store stocked with food, the tribe used a dump truck to shuttle provisions across the flood waters. Doctors, nurses, and a pharmacist trying to get to their jobs at the reservation’s clinic took a different route. A pair of Lummi Police boats ferried them across Bellingham Bay, about a 25-minute ride. Without the special boat run, Lummi tribal members would have been cut off from health care and crucial medications. The National Weather Service says the flood followed the rainiest two-day period on record in the Bellingham area. Tribal chair Jones says he’s happy his people were so resilient in an emergency.

The Madras High School Girls Basketball team is doing their annual FanCloth fundraiser with an online store is open with 40 items to purchase. It is an easy way to support the girls basketball program. Theyreceive a portion of money back for every item sold. The store closes on the 19th of November. The team uses the money they earn to pay for expenses to house, feed and transport players to tournaments during the season. To support the Lady White Buffalos with a merchandise purchase click HERE

Boys Basketball is back in action for the WSK8. They had to sit out 3 contests due to COVID-19 protocols. The Boys are on the road this afternoon at Elton Gregory Middle School in Redmond.