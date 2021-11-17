KWSO Calendar for Thu., Nov. 18, 2021

It’s Native Spirit Week at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy this week. Today is Rock Your Mocs Day. Whether you’re in your shoes, boots, sneakers or moccasins – Rock Your Mocs in YOUR OWN SPECIAL WAY.

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy has a book fair this week. Students get to go to the book fair during their school day The fair will be open during parent conferences tonight so parents can shop.

It’s Spirit Week at Warm Springs Head Start. Today is “Regalia” Day and there is the “Turkey Trot” fun run. Tomorrow everyone is asked to “Rock Your Mocs!”

Strength Training & Cardio Class is held on Thursdays during the noon hour. It’s led by Jennifer Robbins, starting just after 12:00 in the gym at the old elementary school.

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and maintaining distance from others. Vaccinations are the key to bringing an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center – you can call to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination, get on the list for a Booster shot and get your child 5-11 years old on the list for vaccination. Call 541-553-2131.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program for Warm Springs residents offers financial assistance with home energy costs, for eligible people. That includes woodstove repair and replacement. To learn more – call 541-553-2590.

It’s open enrollment now thru November 30th for Tribal Government and Enterprise Employees for insurance benefits. The entire process is online this year. You should have gotten an email on November 8th. This is your chance to sign up for Health Coverage, Supplemental Insurance Coverage, Flexible Spending Account and your 401-K Retirement. If you have questions, call 541-553-3262.

The Museum at Warm Springs is doing end of the year fundraising by inviting everyone to support museum operations with a monetary donation. You can donate online at museum at warm springs dot org

The Tribe’s alert system for communicating emergency information to employees and the general public is open to those who want to sign up. This system is designed to send texts and e-mail messages to compatible devices in the event of an emergency situation such as a government shutdown due to inclement weather. You can sign up with the Online Link or call the Office of Information Systems.

Cascades East Transit is seeking a bus driver for a shuttle bus between Warm Springs and Mt Hood this winter. Free CDL training services are available. To apply visit https://www.coic.org/CAREERS/

Gilbert Brown and DC Malone will be performing at the “Laughter is Therapeutic” night of comedy at the Elks Lodge in Madras on Friday November 19th at 7pm. Doors open at 6.