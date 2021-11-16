KWSO News for Tue., Nov. 16, 2021

COVID-19 numbers were up slightly last week over the previous week. One of the things folks should know is that its critical to get tested for COVID-19 anytime you are feeling sick – so cases can be caught early to reduce the likelihood of spread. Community Health’s Katie Russell says it’s a good idea to go get tested if you are feeling sick and not wait until you are really sick to make sure you do not have COVID-19.

The White House held its tribal nations summit Monday for the first time in five years. The two-day event ends today. Tribal leaders from the 574 federally recognized tribes were invited to participate in the virtual event to discuss how the federal government can invest in and continue to strengthen the nation-to-nation relationship and ensure progress in Indian Country. The summit began with Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, Laguna Pueblo, rocking her mocs. Today is the final day of the summit starting at 8am. It can be viewed live on the Interior’s Youtube and Facebook pages.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation announced $2.7 million in funding for projects aimed at helping coho salmon in the Klamath River basin. The species is listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act and has seen its numbers dwindle amid rising river temperatures and reduced water flows. The grant announced Monday will be administered by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and will prioritize projects that improve salmon habitat and fish passage in the lower part of the river and its tributaries. The Klamath River spans the border between Oregon and California. Tribes, non-profits, local government agencies, schools and universities can apply.

The American Cancer Society’s Great American Smokeout is this Thursday to encouage smokers to start their journey toward a smokefree life. No matter how old you are or how long you’ve been smoking, there are many benefits to quitting. For example, soon after you quit, your heart rate decreases and the nicotine level in your blood drops to zero. Within a couple of months, your coughing and shortness of breath decreases. In 1 to 2 years, your risk of a heart attack drops sharply. For anyone IHS eligible – you can learn more about smoking cessation programs at the pharmacy at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Government and Enterprise Employees need to look for an email sent on November 8th regarding the annual decisions you need to make for Health Insurance Benefits, Supplemental Insurance Coverage, Flexible Spending Account and your 401-K Retirement. If you have questions you can 541-553-3262. Compensation and Benefits Coordinator Janaiya Rowe says – you can find the links you need to learn more – in that November 8th email

KWSO weather for Central Oregon