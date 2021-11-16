Being Native – Community Talk

On the November 19, 2021 edition of Community Talk on KWSO – the topic will Native Heritage Month and what “Being Native” means to local people in and around Warm Springs.

Identity involves the experiences, relationships, beliefs, values and memories that make up a person’s subjective sense of self. When we know who we are, have confidence in our self and are able to identify our strengths, it brings strength.

Taking time to think about who we are – how you define yourself – recognizing your uniquenwss and maintaining good self esteem is critical to health and wellbeing.

Tune in to “Community Talk”, KWSO’s monthly talk show, with Sue Matters and Dr; Shilo Tippett, a licensed clinical psychologist at St. Charles Madras along with guests and comments from Warm Springs Community Members to celebrate “Being Native.” It’s a great opportunity to slow down for a moment and recognize who you are and w that contributes to your overall good emotional health. The show is Friday, November 19, 2021 at noon on 91.9 FM.