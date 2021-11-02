KWSO News for Tue., Nov. 2, 2021

Today is Election day and Jefferson County Voters have two items on their Ballots. There is a 509-J Bond measure that would fund improvements at all 509-J schools AND there is a Jefferson County Five Year Jail Operations Levy. School District Superintendent Jay Mathisen explains what the Bond would be utilized for. Jay Mathisen You can learn more about what the 509J bond measure would fund for all district schools at https://509jschoolbond.org/. You can find a zoom presentation by Sheriff Heckathorn through a link in today’s news. Oregon Mail in Ballots need to be at the County Clerk’s office or in an official ballot drop box by 8pm tonight. Drop Boxes are located in Warm Springs on campus across the street from the post office and also at Three Warriors Market in Simnasho.

The Museum at Warm Springs will open the 28th Annual Warm Springs Tribal Member Art Exhibit today at the beginning of the National Native American and Alaska Native Heritage month. Twenty-seven Warm Springs artists are included in this year’s exhibit, which has more than 50 exquisite examples of paintings, drawings, mixed-media, beadwork, weavings, video, photography and more in two categories of Traditional and Contemporary Art. Judge’s Choice Awards were given to Jaycelene Brisbois (traditional category), Anthony Littleleaf (Contemporary Category) and Brutis Baez (Video Cateogory). Honorable mention awards went to Clarissa Picard, Scott Kalama, Aurolyn Stwyer, Rain Circle and Sandra Danzuka. Museum Executive Director Elizabeth Woody says “Each year, we are proud to display the enormous talents of our local Warm Springs artist, this exhibit is our tribute to our community’s unique culture and heritage.” The exhibit will be on display until Saturday January 8th, 2022.

Oregon has nominated Calvin Mukumoto [moo-koo-MOE-toe] of Coos Bay as the next state forester. The Oregon Board of Forestry tapped Mukumoto to oversee the agency in charge of protecting and managing Oregon’s state-owned forests. Mukumoto told board members at Friday’s meeting he plans to accept the nomination. MUKUMOTO: “I’m honored at this point and almost speechless.” Mukumoto began work as a forester in the late 1970s and most recently ran as a Democrat for a seat in the state legislature. Mukumoto replaces Nancy Hirsch, who served as the acting state forester since May.

The city of The Dalles, has filed suit in an effort to keep Google’s water use a secret. The move Friday comes ahead of a key City Council vote on a $28.5 million water pact between the city and the tech giant. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the city is seeking to overturn a ruling earlier from Wasco County’s district attorney, who found Google’s water use is a public record. Google is contemplating two new server farms on the site of a former aluminum smelter in The Dalles, where it already has an enormous campus of data centers on its property along the Columbia River.

Local Sports updates: The Madras White Buffalo JV Football team was in action last night as they hosted Gladstone. They ended their season with a 28-6 victory. The Madras HS Cross Country team will be sending two athletes to the OnPoint Community Credit Union Cross Country State Championships this coming Saturday November 6th. Junior’s Isaiah Wapsheli for the boys and Hannah Macduffee for the girls will be running this Saturday for their chance to shine. Congratulations and Good Luck to Isaiah and Hannah on a strong season.

Game 6 of Major League Baseball’s World Series between Houston and Atlanta kicks off tonight as Atlanta is pushing to eliminate the Astro’s who are trying to push this series to a Game 7. If Atlanta were to win, it would be their first World Series title since 1995. The Astros are pushing to get their 2nd title in 5 years. First pitch is set for 5:09 pm tonight.