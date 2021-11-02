KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 11/2/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update for Tuesday (11/02/21) reports 6 new cases of COVID-19 from 83 tests conducted on Monday (11/02/21) at the Health and Wellness Center.

There are currently 27 people with active COVID-19 in Warm Springs and 21 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

TESTING

15430 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 1025 Total Positive Cases resulted.

149 positive tests have come from outside facilities

1174 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.

Anyone who wants a COVID-19 test can go to the front gate at the clinic and get tested.

VACCINATIONS

If you haven’t already been vaccinated – please get the vaccine today. Vaccines are saving lives and they are keeping people out of the hospital. Vaccinations are the primary way to bring the COVID-19 Pandemic under control.

2999 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered

2527 2 nd doses have been given

doses have been given 38 3rd doses have been given to individuals who qualified as

202 Booster vaccinations have been given

You can call to schedule a vaccination anytime at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131.

COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness center is NOW SCHEDULING COVID-19 VACCINE Booster Dose

If you are 65 or older call the clinic vaccine line @ 541-551-2131 to schedule an appointment

65 and older is our most vulnerable population, so getting them in to receive this added protection against the covid-19 virus and the delta variant is a high priority.

if you are 18-64 years old and meet the criteria for a boost dose (criteria below), please call and let the clinic know you are interested in receiving your boost dose. Once identified, we will work you into our vaccine clinic schedule. 18-64 at high risk of severe COVID-19 (underlying medical condition) 18-64 with frequent institutional or occupational exposure to COVID-19 (long-term healthcare facility, healthcare workers, first responders, education staff, corrections, etc.)



COVID-19 Vaccine for children 5-11

Families who are interested in vaccinations for their children 5-11 years of age are asked to let the Health & Wellness Center know so when approval is given for these shots, they will be ready to contact those on the list. Call 541-551-2131.

Once approval is given for the Pfizer vaccine for 5-11 year olds, vaccinations of that age group could start as soon as next week. Please think about if you want a COVID-19 vaccination for your 5-11 year old and let the Health & Wellness Center know so they can be ready to roll.

INCENTIVE

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will do drawings for more than 200 – $250 gift cards the week of November 8th for anyone who has gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccination by this Friday November 5th. Anyone who lives or works in Warm Springs and your family members can call IHS at 541-553-2131 to make an appointment for a free vaccination. You can download entry forms at kwso.org.

PRECAUTIONS

Community Members are asked to please use all COVID-19 precautions: wearing a face mask and maintaining distance from anyone you do not live with. It is especially challenging to use those protocols when interacting with family and friends when they are people that you do not live with and who you have not been around. To protect yourself and those that you care about – please take precautions.

If you have COVID-19 symptoms – or if you have COVID-19

Stay Home

Avoid Others

Don’t go to: the Grocery Store the Casino the Longhouse Work Sporting Events School Activities Birthday Parties Meetings Celebrations Funerals Any Public Areas



HOSPITALIZATIONS

St. Charles hospitals in Central Oregon are at 82.95% occupancy. Their ICU is at 59.45% occupancy. There are 60 St. Charles patients with COVID-19 and 3 of those individuals are in the ICU.

Currently there are 2 people from Warm Springs hospitalized with COVID-19

26 people from Warm Springs have died from COVID-19.

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION