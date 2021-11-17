KWSO News for Wed., Nov. 17, 2021

The Branch of Natural Resources is working on an erosion control project at the Log Springs Meadow. This is a large multiphase project, and important to prevent erosion and sediment build-up that damages salmon and steelhead habitat downstream in Beaver Creek. Habitat Manager Scott Turo says the rock being hauled into that area by the contractor now is being stockpiled for the upcoming project work in the spring. Over the past two years, the Log Springs Meadow Restoration team has been working with Edward Heath and Jay Suppah of the Branch of Natural Resources Roads Department. They have identified certain areas that will be receiving the crushed rock to improve drainage and protect some culverts. In total there are 14 areas that will have rock imported to cover exposed culverts, improve drainage, and improve water quality in runoff areas. Of the approximately 12 miles of the 410 Road, less than 2,000 feet will be rocked with approximately 250 cubic yards of material. The rest will remain as a native surface, seasonal road system. The project site is being winterized to prevent further erosion and work will resume when conditions allow in the spring.

The Highway 26 Safety Corridor project is scheduled for completion at the end of this month. The Highway through Warm Springs sees a traffic volume in the range of 6,700 vehicles per day. The addition of a pedestrian pathway from Hollywood Blvd to the Museum at Warm will make walking along the highway safer for community members. And the improvements look good! The Warm Springs Construction Route 3 project will go into the early part of next year, with sidewalks and paving being a large part remaining for completion.

As is the case with many employers this year, Warm Springs Fire and Safety has been experiencing an all time low in staffing. With the help of FEMA—the Federal Emergency Management Agency— Fire & Safety found “Favorite Healthcare Staffing” who are a group of contracted emergency medical technicians, EMTs, and paramedics. Their arrival to Warm Springs is only a temporary fix but a welcome addition of some new faces to help do the work of Fire & Safety.

The first quarter honor roll has been announced for Warm Springs K-8 Academy middle school students. Congratulations to these students:

6th Grade

HONORS

Anthony Caldera Jr

Warrian Graybael

Kaylee Johnson

Thomas Mireles

Jared Jim

Jadrian Kalama

JoLessa Main

Toaali’I Smith

Daniel Arce

Brylee Berry

Ellison Chavez Jr

Wyatt Heath

Jesiah Johnson

Tyree Starr

Siddalee Suppah

Katlyn Victorino

HIGH HONORS

Mya Blackwolf

Jicelle Gill

Mar Rie Gill

Riley Heath

Cherish Parra

Myla Spino

Joshua White

Mikaylah Dowty

Sequoya Edwards

Askewin Tom

Fiske Clark

Mason Frye

HIGHEST HONORS

Derise Jefferson

Miayala Suppah

7th Grade

HONORS

Kade Fuiava Caldera

Dennis White IV

Ciara Wolfe Lahr

Latoya Boise

Colten Culps

Audriyona Gilbert

Giselle Medina

Arthur Miller Jr

Lucius Stevens

Delton Switzler

Harlan Waheneka Jr

Abigail Eriza

CaitLynn Hunt Anson

Aiyana Saunders

Amare Brunoe

Elijah Domingo

Kyra Eastman

Jaycee Merrifield

Andreaz Plazola

Donnie Polk Tewee

Davin Slockish

Tuimanua Smith

Orion Wewa

HIGH HONORS

Haydyn Cross Dog

Riyah Stacona

Kiona Aguilar

Kiellan Allen

Ava Collins

Caden Greene

Kylen Stevens

Liam Circle

Dustin Tanewasha

HIGHEST HONORS

John Buffalo Ball Jr

CheyLene Mireles

Julian Stwyer

8th Grade

HONORS

Richard Crooked Arm

Maylene Smith

Jaurissa Bellanger

Cody Brunoe

Amarius Stevens

Heaven Stwyer

Myron Crooked Arm

Shwanshaki Aguilar

Jare Anderson

Evaristo Antunez Jr

Charmaine Chee

Ramon Greene

Oriel Leal

Deklyn Parton

Paradise Smith

Daunte Hurtado

Jessica Johnson

LaRhia Stevens

Peyton Frank

Jalena Howe Weaselhead

Dakota Wewa

HIGH HONORS

Kalyssa Fuentes

Aja Nah Jefferson

RedSky Waheneka

Wallace Herkshan

LeQuisha Jackson

Donavon Tanewasha

Skye Victorino

Maria Johnson

Mahayla Cisco

Cayman Ippolito

Gavin Williams

HIGHEST HONORS

Arema White

