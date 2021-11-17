KWSO News for Wed., Nov. 17, 2021

The Branch of Natural Resources is working on an erosion control project at the Log Springs Meadow. This is a large multiphase project, and important to prevent erosion and sediment build-up that damages salmon and steelhead habitat downstream in Beaver Creek. Habitat Manager Scott Turo says the rock being hauled into that area by the contractor now is being stockpiled for the upcoming project work in the spring. Over the past two years, the Log Springs Meadow Restoration team has been working with Edward Heath and Jay Suppah of the Branch of Natural Resources Roads Department. They have identified certain areas that will be receiving the crushed rock to improve drainage and protect some culverts. In total there are 14 areas that will have rock imported to cover exposed culverts, improve drainage, and improve water quality in runoff areas. Of the approximately 12 miles of the 410 Road, less than 2,000 feet will be rocked with approximately 250 cubic yards of material. The rest will remain as a native surface, seasonal road system. The project site is being winterized to prevent further erosion and work will resume when conditions allow in the spring.
The Highway 26 Safety Corridor project is scheduled for completion at the end of this month. The Highway through Warm Springs sees a traffic volume in the range of 6,700 vehicles per day. The addition of a pedestrian pathway from Hollywood Blvd to the Museum at Warm will make walking along the highway safer for community members. And the improvements look good! The Warm Springs Construction Route 3 project will go into the early part of next year, with sidewalks and paving being a large part remaining for completion.
As is the case with many employers this year, Warm Springs Fire and Safety has been experiencing an all time low in staffing. With the help of FEMA—the Federal Emergency Management Agency— Fire & Safety found “Favorite Healthcare Staffing” who are a group of contracted emergency medical technicians, EMTs, and paramedics. Their arrival to Warm Springs is only a temporary fix but a welcome addition of some new faces to help do the work of Fire & Safety.
The first quarter honor roll has been announced for Warm Springs K-8 Academy middle school students. Congratulations to these students:
6th Grade
HONORS
- Anthony Caldera Jr
- Warrian Graybael
- Kaylee Johnson
- Thomas Mireles
- Jared Jim
- Jadrian Kalama
- JoLessa Main
- Toaali’I Smith
- Daniel Arce
- Brylee Berry
- Ellison Chavez Jr
- Wyatt Heath
- Jesiah Johnson
- Tyree Starr
- Siddalee Suppah
- Katlyn Victorino
HIGH HONORS
- Mya Blackwolf
- Jicelle Gill
- Mar Rie Gill
- Riley Heath
- Cherish Parra
- Myla Spino
- Joshua White
- Mikaylah Dowty
- Sequoya Edwards
- Askewin Tom
- Fiske Clark
- Mason Frye
HIGHEST HONORS
- Derise Jefferson
- Miayala Suppah
7th Grade
HONORS
- Kade Fuiava Caldera
- Dennis White IV
- Ciara Wolfe Lahr
- Latoya Boise
- Colten Culps
- Audriyona Gilbert
- Giselle Medina
- Arthur Miller Jr
- Lucius Stevens
- Delton Switzler
- Harlan Waheneka Jr
- Abigail Eriza
- CaitLynn Hunt Anson
- Aiyana Saunders
- Amare Brunoe
- Elijah Domingo
- Kyra Eastman
- Jaycee Merrifield
- Andreaz Plazola
- Donnie Polk Tewee
- Davin Slockish
- Tuimanua Smith
- Orion Wewa
HIGH HONORS
- Haydyn Cross Dog
- Riyah Stacona
- Kiona Aguilar
- Kiellan Allen
- Ava Collins
- Caden Greene
- Kylen Stevens
- Liam Circle
- Dustin Tanewasha
HIGHEST HONORS
- John Buffalo Ball Jr
- CheyLene Mireles
- Julian Stwyer
8th Grade
HONORS
- Richard Crooked Arm
- Maylene Smith
- Jaurissa Bellanger
- Cody Brunoe
- Amarius Stevens
- Heaven Stwyer
- Myron Crooked Arm
- Shwanshaki Aguilar
- Jare Anderson
- Evaristo Antunez Jr
- Charmaine Chee
- Ramon Greene
- Oriel Leal
- Deklyn Parton
- Paradise Smith
- Daunte Hurtado
- Jessica Johnson
- LaRhia Stevens
- Peyton Frank
- Jalena Howe Weaselhead
- Dakota Wewa
HIGH HONORS
- Kalyssa Fuentes
- Aja Nah Jefferson
- RedSky Waheneka
- Wallace Herkshan
- LeQuisha Jackson
- Donavon Tanewasha
- Skye Victorino
- Maria Johnson
- Mahayla Cisco
- Cayman Ippolito
- Gavin Williams
HIGHEST HONORS
- Arema White
KWSO Weather for Central Oregon
- Mostly sunny today with a high near 46.
- Mostly cloudy and cold again tonight with a low around 28.
- Chance of rain developing tomorrow afternoon