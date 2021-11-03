KWSO News for Wed., Nov. 3, 2021

If You prefer to listen to your KWSO News: Press Play Below

Oregon Governor Kate Brown has nominated Lewis Pitt a seat on the Pacific Northwest Electric Power and Conservation Council. Pitt is currently the Director of Governmental Affairs for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. He will finish the term of Chuck Sam’s, a former top administrator of the Confederated Tribes of Umatilla Indian Reservation, who is awaiting U.S. Senate confirmation to become the National Parks Director. Pitt would start his new position on November 19th and serve through January 15, 2024.

In Warm Springs, the Shelter to Independent Living project is looking to be completed by the end of the year. Warm Springs Health and Wellness General Manager Caroline Cruz organized the project, designating funds generated by state measure 110, which decriminalizes personal possession of some controlled substances, though the substances remain illegal under federal law. Through the law, revenue from the state marijuana tax is used to support treatment and conditions that ca lead to addiction, Homelessness falls within this provision. The Shelter to Independent project will include the shelter homes, laundry and shower facilities and will have two on-site residents living by the shelters and will be alcohol and drug free.

Results for the November 2nd Elections appear to have passed Jefferson County’s 509-J Bond measure as well as the Jefferson County Five Year Jail Operations Levy. The 509-J Bond measure looked to fund approximately $28 Million to updates and maintenance to 509-J schools and the Jefferson County Jail Operations Levy is looking to secure funds for their operations. The Oregon Mail in ballots were to have been at the Jefferson County Clerk’s office or in an Official ballot drop box by 8 pm last night. Because the ballots can be dropped at any drop box within the state, the results are currently unofficial until all those ballots are counted.

Across the state, thousands of students will have a four day weekend next week. As Elizabeth Miller reports, several school districts cite staffing shortages as the reason for closing schools November 12. Schools statewide already have Thursday, November 11, off. It’s Veteran’s Day. But many schools have changed their calendar to add Friday, November 12 as another day off. Some schools are giving the day to teachers as a grading day. Others anticipate a shortage of available staff, including substitute teachers, at a time when schools are already dealing with staff shortages. Students in at least 12 school districts will have the day off. That includes Oregon’s three largest districts — Portland, Salem-Keizer, and Beaverton…and smaller districts from Umatilla to Lincoln County. Several of the school districts say they will not need to make up the day — they’ll still meet the required number of instructional hours this year. Elizabeth Miller, reporting. In the 509-J school district, there is also no school for In-service or teacher grading day according to the 509 J school district calendar.

In Sports, Be sure to tune in this Friday November 5th as the Madras White Buffalo Football team is in the first round of the playoffs facing #1 ranked Marshfield. The Buffs are coming off a loss to Gladstone and are looking to shock the state with a victory.

The first College Football Playoff rankings came out yesterday and looks to have snubbed undefeated Cincinnati as they are ranked 6th for the 4 team College Football Playoffs according to ESPN. The PAC-12 was boosted as the Oregon Ducks landed at 4th as they received credit for their victory over 5th ranked Ohio State earlier in the season. The Ducks plans to win out their remaining schedule and win the PAC-12 have to start with the Washington Huskies this coming Saturday November 6th as they have 4 games remaining before the PAC-12 championship. They are currently 1st in the PAC-12 North standings and after the Huskies game, will also face Washington State and Oregon State at home, and Utah on the road.