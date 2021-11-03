OSU Extention November Turkey & Food Preservation Tips

November may be the month you are most likely to cook a Turkey Dinner. Warm Springs OSU Extension wants to make sure you have all the Turkey information you need and Turkey inspiration for trying some different recipes.

Turkey is a low-cost, low-fat, nutritious food you can serve year around. When you buy your turkey – it might be frozen or fresh. How big a turkey do you need to feed the number of Thanksgiving guests you are planning for?

Did you know that a frozen turkey needs at least 24 hours to thaw for every 4 to 5 pounds. That means planning ahead is critical.

HERE are Turkey Basics for your information.

Check out this great leftover recipe for Turkey Cranberry Quesadillas

November is also a month for preserving meat. Whether its meat harvested from livestock or hunting – one food preservation method is to make summer sausage. You can get all the details HERE