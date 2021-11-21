THX Week Trash Pick Up

Warm Springs Sanitation will be picking up residential garbage totes and commercial bins on the following holiday schedule:

Monday & Tuesday routes will be picked up on Monday 11/22/21.

Wednesday & Thursday routes will be picked up on Tuesday 11/23/21.

Friday routes will be picked up on Wednesday 11/24/21

Please be sure to have totes set out at the street for pick up and also check on relatives and neighbors who need help getting their totes to the street.

If there any questions, contact the landfill office at 541-553-3163