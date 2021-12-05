KWSO Calendar for Mon., Dec. 6, 2021

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and maintaining distance from others to help in reducing the spread of COVID-19.

The Health & Wellness Center reminds you that it is flu season. Many flu symptoms are the same as COVID-19 symptoms. If you are not feeling well and have fever, body aches, a sore throat, congestion, fatigue and or a cough – you might want to get tested for COVID-19. Testing is available at the outside orange tent Monday thru Friday 8:30am until noon and 1 to 4pm. You can call the vaccine hotline at 541-553-2131 for an appointment for either or both the flu vaccine and the COVID-19 vaccine.

It’s late start Monday for Jefferson County 509-J schools. The Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy hours are 8:45am to 3:55pm except on Late Start Mondays when school begins at 10:15 with doors opening at 9:55.

Warm Springs Early Childhood Education is closed for staff training today.

The Foodbank at Warm Springs Commodities is open Wednesday through Friday this month from 9am to noon and 1 to 4pm. If you have questions about what food assistance program you might qualify for – call 541-553-3579

Warm Springs Economic Development reminds community members that today is drinking water fill up day at their Hydropanel facility in the industrial park. You can fill drinking water containers from 8 to 5.

Warm Springs Community Wellness has Senior Fitness Class today at 11am and lunchtime Yoga with Jennifer Robbins starting at 12:10. Tomorrow there is early morning Strength/Cardio class at 6am and Noontime Functional Fitness. All classes are at the old Warm Springs Elementary School.

Senior Lunch is today for pick up or delivery at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu is: minestrone soup with a dinner roll, Greek salad & fruit.

Tribal Council is in session today. On the agenda are updates from the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the Office of Special Trustee, Indian Health Service and the local COVID-19 Response Team. In the afternoon they will have a legislative conference call and get updates from the Tribal Attorneys.

A Title 6 Information meeting will be held tomorrow at 6pm at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy. The goal is to share information about the Title 6 Parent Advisory committee that is now being formed. Any community members, parents and family are invited to learn more Tuesday at 6 at the K8.

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting the Car Lights Parade this Thursday at 6pm starting on campus and finishing up at the Warm Springs Community Center.

COCC Winter Term Adult Basic Skills registration is now open. You can register online at COCC dot EDU https://www.cocc.edu/departments/adult-basic-skills/schedule.aspx In Person and Remote classes will be offered. Classes begin January 3rd.

KWSO is having an end of the year sustaining membership drive. Public Radio Stations like KWSO rely in part on listener support. You can learn more on our website at KWSO dot ORG