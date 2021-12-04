KWSO Calendar for Sun., Dec. 5, 2021

At the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center Patient Advocate Shawnetta Yahtin is available to assist with navigating services & referrals and to serve as a bridge between patients and staff. You can contact Shawnetta at 541-553-2487.

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and maintaining distance from others and if you haven’t yet been vaccinated – you should reconsider doing that. Vaccinations are critical in reducing the spread of COVID-19. You can call the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center during business hours to schedule an appointment for your initial dose, your booster, or to arrange a vaccination for your child. The number to call is 541-553-2131.

Warm Springs Community Wellness Fitness Opportunities at the old Warm Springs Elementary School Gym include Senior Fitness Class on Mondays at 11 and lunchtime Yoga with Jennifer Robbins starting at 12:10.

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting the Car Lights Parade this Thursday at 6pm starting on campus and finishing up at the Warm Springs Community Center.

The 2nd annual Papalaxsimisha Virtual Gingerbread House Contest will be accepting pictures of your Gingerbread House until the 17th. Post your photo to Facebook with the hashtag – #PapalaxsimishaGBHC and you will be entered into a drawing for prizes on December 18th.

The Branch of Natural Resources reminds Tribal Members about recently installed multiple seasonal gates on main roads in the Lionshead fire area. The seasonal gates will be closed December through March each year. This seasonal closure helps reduce the impacts to road systems in the winter months and secure wintering big game within the closure area. There are 12 gates in all and you can see their locations on the CTWS Branch of Natural Resources Facebook Page.

The COCC Winter Term Health Careers Bridge Course is for those who are starting their journey into college and a health care career. The course will be held on the Bend Campus Tuesday and Thursday Mornings. Course dates are January 4th thru March 17th. To register and learn more visit cocc dot edu (https://www.cocc.edu/departments/adult-basic-skills/schedule.aspx)

A Title 6 Information meeting will be held on Tuesday December 7th at 6pm at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy. The goal is to share information about the Title 6 Parent Advisory committee that is now being formed. Any community members, parents and family are invited to learn more Tuesday at 6 at the K8.

KWSO is having an end of the year sustaining membership drive. Public Radio Stations like KWSO rely in part on listener support. You can learn more on our website at KWSO dot ORG