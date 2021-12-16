KWSO Calendar for Fri., Dec. 17, 2021

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and maintaining distance from others and if you haven’t yet been vaccinated – you should reconsider doing that. Vaccinations are critical in reducing the spread of COVID-19. If you were vaccinated but haven’t gotten your booster – get it to protect from COVID variants.

At the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center, incoming phone calls are still not working. There are Temporary Cell Phone Numbers assigned that staff will answer during business hours. For COVID-19 questions and MEDICAL APPOINTMENTS call 541-675-5285. For PHARMACY REFILLS dial 541-675-5400. You can reach DENTAL & OPTOMETRY at 541-777-7482 and Clinic Administration is 541-665-5380.

Exercise opportunities today include 11am Senior Fitness and lunchtime Functional Fitness starting at 12:10. Classes are held at the old Warm Springs Elementary School

Senior Lunch is today for pick up or delivery at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu – it’s a Christmas meal with a roast, salmon, potatoes and gravy, and a winter salad.

For spirit week at the Warm Springs K8 and Warm Springs ECE – today is pajama day. Santa will be visiting Day Care today.

The Foodbank at Warm Springs Commodities is open Wednesday through Friday this month from 9am to noon and 1 to 4pm. If you have questions about what food assistance program you might qualify for – call 541-553-3579

The Museum at Warm Springs Gift Shop is open during Museum Hours 9am – 5pm, Tuesdays through Saturdays. They will be closed on Christmas. The Museum is doing a year end appeal. Learn how you can support their operations at museum at warm springs dot org

The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs is closed today and will be open next Monday through Wednesday from 10:30am-5:30pm for the start of winter break then the club will be closed Thursday December 23rd thru the 31st. They will reopen after school on January 3rd.

The Jefferson County 509J school district is in the process of establishing a new Title V1 Parent Committee. Each Native Family should have gotten an email with details about how to vote for 3 parents to be on the committee. Elections end on Monday (12/20/21)

Today is the deadline for you to enter the Papalaxsimisha Virtual Gingerbread House Contest. Post your photo to Facebook with the hashtag – #PapalaxsimishaGBHC and you will be entered into a drawing for prizes that will be done tomorrow.

Warm Springs Tribal Employees, BIA & IHS staff, Post Office personnel and Warm Springs Churches are allowed to cut a live Christmas Tree on Tribal Lands. Trees should be cut along numbered roads and close to the ground. Non Tribal Members should pick up a Christmas Tree Tag at Forestry.

The Warm Springs Baptist Church will have a youth gift box giveaway this Sunday for ages 3 to 18. That will be Sunday from 1:30 – 3:30 at the Baptist Church in Elliot Heights.

There will be a Warm Springs drive through Youth Toy & Gift distribution next Tuesday from 10am -6pm. They have a new line up plan – where you go in on Wasco Street past the old elementary school, check in by the Behavioral Health center and then proceed to the Family Resource Center. There will be a food box distribution as well. You do not need to sign up. COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed.

Warm Springs Recreation is holding their Last Minute Outdoor Holiday Market next Wednesday from 11am – 3pm – Weather Permitting. To reserve a table, call 541-553-3243.

Warm Springs Housing Authority reminds reservation residents that cars, trucks & trailers parked on the roadway are an issue for snow removal. Housing tenants must move vehicles, boat and any other equipment off the road to allow snow plows to do their job clearing a path for safe driving.

COCC’s Dental Clinic, in collaboration with Deschutes County Health is offering services to income eligible patients for a filling or extraction. The clinic is held only 2 Fridays each month. To learn more call 541-322-7400.

At KWSO we have merchandise perfect for holiday gifts in our online store at KWSO dot ORG. We have scarves, beanies, socks and more. For purchases made, in person, at KWSO – you can get a 25% discount off our online prices. You can stop by the Warm Springs Media Center, ring our doorbell and shop!