KWSO News for Fri., Dec. 17, 2021

The Bonneville Power Administration says it’s moving forward with plans to build a new 60-foot communications tower on the top of Mary’s Peak near Corvallis. But as KLCC’s Chris Lehman reports there is opposition to the plans: “The structure would be twice as tall as the current BPA tower, which helps the agency communicate with its field staff. Some of the existing equipment dates to the early 1960’s and the BPA says it needs an upgrade. The agency rejected a proposal to locate the tower at a different site about 500 feet down the slope of the mountain, saying the existing site would be the most efficient and most reliable. The structure would be built next to an existing 40-foot tower that’s operated by the US Forest Service. Local conservation groups say the new tower would be an eyesore and could damage the unique ecosystem that’s found at the peak, which is the highest point in Oregon’s Coast Range. The BPA’s decision isn’t final yet. Opponents have 45 days to file a formal objection. I’m Chris Lehman reporting.”

A section of a major interstate highway in Northern California has reopened after a nearly 24-hour closure caused by blizzard conditions as the latest of back-to-back storms pushed through. The California Department of Transportation says traffic resumed moving around 1 p.m. Thursday on a stretch of Interstate 5 north of the city of Redding, about 200 miles north of San Francisco. Northbound lanes were shut down around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday as vehicles began getting stuck. The southbound side was closed about an hour later. Winter weather warnings expired Thursday morning but reopening took some time because crews had to assess the roadway, remove hazardous trees and restore power lines.

Oregon researchers working in Antarctica have found evidence that one of the world’s largest glaciers is undergoing serious deterioration. They say the glacier’s ice shelf will likely collapse within the next decade. Thwaites [thwaits] Glacier is located in Western Antarctica. The glacier already is responsible for 4 percent of current sea level rise. But Oregon State University glaciologist Erin Pettit [PET-it] says if the ice shelf collapses, it’s contribution would rise significantly. “This chunk of ice is holding up a dam that could, in a longer time frame – like in a century’s timeframe – contribute a couple of feet to sea level rise. So we will get measurable sea level rise out of this over the next few decades.” The deterioration of the glacier is being caused by increasing winds and a warming ocean – both a consequence of climate change brought on by the burning of fossil fuels.

In Local Sports: The MHS Buff Boys Basketball is at the Seaside Tournament and came away with a victory yesterday over Elma (WA) 51-41. We’ll try to update the schedule as we gather the information. The MHS Lady Buffs Basketball is in action today as they are on the road to Banks. The Lady Buffs are coming off of a loss to Bend on Tuesday. Tip-off is at 7pm. Thursday Night Primetime NFL action had the LA Chargers hosting Kansas City in an AFC West matchup. With three defensive starters out of their lineup, the Kansas City needed a big game from Patrick Mahomes in Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers for first place in the AFC West. After a shaky first three quarters, he delivered. Mahomes threw two touchdown passes and a 2-point conversion in the final period to rally the Chiefs into overtime. Mahomes led the Chiefs down the field on the first possession of overtime, throwing a 34-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce to give the Chiefs a 34-28 win. Mahomes completed 31 of 47 passes for 410 yards.

