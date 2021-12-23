KWSO Calendar for Fri., Dec. 24, 2021

KWSO will have our holiday music mix following Native America Calling on Friday – thru Saturday Night.

Friday 12/24/21

11am KWSO Holiday Music Mix

12pm KWSO Holiday Drum Mix

1-6pm KWSO Holiday Music Mix

6pm KWSO Holiday Drum Mix

7pm Warm Springs Christmas Play

8pm-midnight KWSO Holiday Music Mix

Saturday 12/25/21

Midnight – 4am KWSO Holiday Music Mix

4-6am KWSO Talking Drum

6-8am KWSO Holiday Drum Mix

8am KWSO Language, Culture & History Hour

9am Warm Springs Christmas Play

10am –noon KWSO Holiday Music Mix

12pm KWSO Holiday Drum Mix

1-6pm KWSO Holiday Music Mix

6pm KWSO Holiday Drum Mix

7pm-midnight Holiday Music Mix

The KWSO app is now available for phone and mobile devices. The app makes it easy for you to listen to KWSO on your phone and features the daily community calendar and local news plus more connections to news, events and language lessons. Here are the links to download the app:

KWSO Android app https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.publicmediaapps.kwso

KWSO iOS app https://apps.apple.com/us/app/kwso/id1600493917

Warm Springs Tribal Offices and Indian Health Service is closed until Monday, December 27th.

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and maintaining distance from others and if you haven’t yet been vaccinated – you should reconsider doing that. Vaccinations are critical in reducing the spread of COVID-19. You can call the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center during business hours to schedule an appointment for your initial dose, your booster, or to arrange a vaccination for your child.

COVID-19 Home Test Kits are availalble at Fire & Safety. Instructions for how to conduct the test yourself are included.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available by phone for any questions or needs you have about domestic violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse. During the work week you can call 541-553-2293. If you have an emergency situation – you can call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 or dial 911.

Applications for the OSU Master Gardener Program in Central Oregon are now available. The program targets individuals interested in becoming a trained volunteer who wants to learn and share research-based gardening information. Program will be a hybrid training with both online and in-person learning. There is a fee to participate although partial scholarships are available. The deadline to apply is January 10th. Learn more online at EXTENSION dot OREGON STATE dot EDU

The Baker Technical Institute is offering and “Intro to Construction Trades” class January 18th thru February 4th. To learn more about the class and how to sign up – call the Warm Springs TERO Office at 541-675-5439.

KWSO is having an end of the year sustaining membership drive. Public Radio Stations like KWSO rely in part on listener support. You can learn more on our website at KWSO dot ORG