KWSO OCOVID-19 UPDATE 12/24/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update for Friday (12/24/21) reports no new cases of COVID-19 from 44 tests conducted on Wednesday (12/22/21) and 18 tests conducted Thursday (12/23/21)at the Health and Wellness Center.

Yesterday morning there were 10 people with active COVID-19 in Warm Springs and 15 close contacts receiving daily monitoring as of the end of the day on Friday.

The Health & Wellness Center and Tribal Programs are all closed until Monday (12/27/21)

Home COVID-19 test kits are available over the holiday weekend at Warm Springs Fire & Safety. There are instructions about how to do the test. Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms or who has been exposed to COVID-19 should get a home test kit and test yourself.

TESTING

17075 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 1130 Total Positive Cases resulted.

165 positive tests have come from outside facilities

1295 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.

VACCINATIONS

Vaccines are saving lives and they are keeping people out of the hospital. Vaccinations are the primary way to bring the COVID-19 Pandemic under control.

3063 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered

2579 2 nd doses have been given

doses have been given 38 3rd doses have been given to individuals who qualified as

746 Booster vaccinations have been given

193 Primary dose Pfizer vaccinations have been given to 5-11 year olds

100 2nd dose Pfizer vaccinations have been given to 5-11 year olds

PRECAUTIONS

With people celebrating the holidays in the upcoming days – please consider keeping family and friends safe by continuing to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and maintaining distance from others. Limit gatherings to your immediate household. If you have not gotten a COVID-19 vaccine – you should reconsider doing that. Vaccinations are critical in reducing the spread of COVID-19. If you have been vaccinated – make sure you schedule your booster shot and if you have a child 5 or older – they can now be vaccinated too.

If you have COVID-19 symptoms – or if you have COVID-19

Stay Home

Avoid Others

Don’t go to: the Grocery Store the Casino the Longhouse Work Sporting Events School Activities Birthday Parties Meetings Celebrations Funerals Any Public Areas



For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION