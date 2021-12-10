KWSO Calendar for Sat., Dec. 11, 2021

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and maintaining distance from others and if you haven’t yet been vaccinated – you should reconsider doing that. Vaccinations are critical in reducing the spread of COVID-19. You can call the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center during business hours to schedule an appointment for your initial dose, your booster, or to arrange a vaccination for your child. The number to call is 541-553-2131.

The Warm Springs Community Pet Food Bank will provide free pet food on the second Saturday of each month. That’s today between 10 and noon. If you have signed up for pet food – this is your reminder. If you want to reserve pet food for next month, call or text (503)319-9838 or email Pet Food Bank at Fences for Fido dot ORG petfoodbank@fencesforfido.org

This afternoon the Madras Boys Basketball Teams host Woodburn. Freshman play at 2, JV at 3:30 and KWSO will broadcast the Varsity contest at 5.

Warm Springs Prevention is hosting a Christmas Round Dance tonight at the Old Elementary School Gym starting with dinner at 6:30 and the Round Dance starting at 7. This is an alcohol and drug free event and COVID-19 protocols will be observed. Everyone is welcome!

The Branch of Natural Resources reminds Tribal Members about recently installed multiple seasonal gates on main roads in the Lionshead fire area. The seasonal gates will be closed December through March each year. This seasonal closure helps reduce the impacts to road systems in the winter months and secure wintering big game within the closure area.

There are 12 gates in all and you can see their locations on the CTWS Branch of Natural Resources Facebook Page.

Online Registration for COCC Winter Term English Language Courses is open December 3rd thru January 6th. These classes allow you to practice speaking, understanding, reading and writing English. The cost is $30 per class and classes begin January 3rd. To learn more visit cocc dot edu (https://www.cocc.edu/departments/adult-basic-skills/schedule.aspx)

Winter weather means, at times, you may have to travel in difficult conditions so ODOT reminds motorist to make sure you have chains or traction tires for your vehicle and use them when it is necessary. Be ready – because severe winter weather can hit without much notice. And if you are traveling a distance or over a mountain pass – know before you go by checking road conditions at www.TripCheck.com or call 511 for the latest

KWSO is having an end of the year sustaining membership drive. Public Radio Stations like KWSO rely in part on listener support.